Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW04/2023

| 8-Bit Armies
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 90%
| A Way Out
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 90%
| AdamÂ’s Venture: Origins
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 90%
| AereA
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 90%
| Airoheart
| Smart Delivery
| 20%
| Alan Wake
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 67%
| Alan WakeÂ’s American Nightmare
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 67%
| Alien Hominid HD
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 60%
| ARCADE GAME SERIES: GALAGA
| Xbox One, Xbox Series
X|S
| 50%
| ARCADE GAME SERIES: Ms. PAC-MAN
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 50%
| As Dusk Falls
| Xbox Game Pass
| 67%
| AssassinÂ’s Creed Odyssey Â– Deluxe Edition
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 75%
| AssassinÂ’s Creed Origins
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 80%
| AssassinÂ’s Creed Unity
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 70%
| AssassinÂ’s Creed Valhalla
| Smart Delivery
| 67%
| Aven Colony Â– Deluxe Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 80%
| Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition
| Xbox Game Pass
| 70%
| Batman: Arkham Knight
| Xbox Game Pass
| 70%
| Batman: Return To Arkham
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 75%
| BattleBlock Theater
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 60%
| Battlefield 1
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 65%
| Battlefield 1 Revolution
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 80%
| Battlefield 2042 Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series
X|S
| Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
| 55%
| Battlefield 2042 Xbox One
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 65%
| Battlefield 2042 Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S
| Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
| 65%
| Battlefield 4
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 65%
| Battlefield 4 Premium
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 80%
| Battlefield Hardline Standard Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 60%
| Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 75%
| Battlefield V Definitive Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 80%
| Battlefield V Standard Edition
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 80%
| Blue Dragon
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 67%
| Broken Age
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 67%
| BrÃ¼tal Legend (Backward Compatible)
| Xbox Game Pass
| 67%
| Buildings Have Feelings Too
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 80%
| Bunny Park
| Smart Delivery
| 20%
| Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 67%
| Call of Duty: Black Ops III Â– Zombies Chronicles
| Add-On
| 60%
| Call Of Duty: Black Ops III Â– Zombies Deluxe
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 67%
| Call Of Duty: Ghosts
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 67%
| Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare Â– Digital Deluxe Edition
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 60%
| Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare Â– Launch Edition
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 67%
| Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 50%
| Call Of Duty: WWII Â– Gold Edition
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 67%
| Candle: The Power of the Flame
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 80%
| Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 25%
| Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1, 2, and 3
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 50%
| Capcom Fighting Bundle
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 35%
| Cars 3: Driven to Win
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 85%
| Carx Drift Racing Online
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 50%
| Castlevania Harmony of Despair
| Xbox One Backward
Compatible
| 67%
| Castlevania Sotn
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 67%
| Castlevania: Lords of Shadow
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 67%
| Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 75%
| Castlevania: Lords of Shadow Â– Mirror of Fate HD
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 75%
| CharonÂ’s Staircase
| Smart Delivery
| 20%
| Child of Light Ultimate Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 60%
| Citizens of Space
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 85%
| Cloudpunk
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 65%
| CODE SHIFTER
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 70%
| Commandos 2 HD Remaster
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 50%
| Commandos 2 Praetorians Hd Remaster Double Pack
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 15%
| Conan Exiles
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 60%
| Conan Exiles Â– Isle of Siptah Edition
| Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
| 50%
| Contra: Rogue Corps
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 85%
| Costume Quest (Back Compat)
| Xbox Game Pass
| 67%
| Crackdown 3
| Xbox Game Pass
| 75%
| Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 60%
| Crash Bandicoot 4 Its About Time
| Smart Delivery
| 67%
| Crash Bandicoot Bundle Â– N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-Fueled
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 65%
| Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 60%
| Crash Bandicoot Â– Crashiversary Bundle
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 60%
| Crash Bandicoot Â– Quadrilogy Bundle
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 60%
| Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 65%
| Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro Game Bundle
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 65%
| Crash Â‘n the Boys Street Challenge
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 30%
| Cricket 22
| Smart Delivery
| 50%
| Crimson Dragon
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 67%
| Crysis Remastered Trilogy
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 45%
| D4: Dark Dreams DonÂ’t Die
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 67%
| Darwinia+
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 67%
| DayZ Livonia Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 25%
| Dead by Daylight: Killer Expansion PACK
| Add-On
| 45%
| Dead by Daylight: Survivor Expansion Pack
| Add-On
| 45%
| Defunct
| Xbox Play
Anywhere
| 90%
| Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
| Smart Delivery
| 50%
| Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
Character Pass
| Add-On
| 30%
| Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Core
Add-on Bundle
| Add-On
| 50%
| Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 70%
| Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Demon Hunter Bundle
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 75%
| Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 67%
| Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Vergil
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 50%
| Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
| Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
| 50%
| Devil May Cry HD Collection
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 67%
| Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 67%
| Disciples: Liberation
| Smart Delivery
| 45%
| Disney Dreamlight Valley Â— Deluxe Edition
| Smart Delivery
| 30%
| Disneyland Adventures
| Xbox Game Pass
| 75%
| DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 70%
| Dog Duty
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 90%
| DOUBLE DRAGON
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 30%
| Double Dragon 4
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 50%
| DOUBLE DRAGON Ⅱ: The Revenge
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 30%
| DOUBLE DRAGON Ⅲ: The Sacred Stones
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 30%
| Dragon Age 2 (Back Compat)
| EA Play
| 75%
| Dragon Age: Origins (Back Compat)
| EA Play
| 75%
| Dungeons 3 Â– Complete Collection
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 50%
| Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires
| Smart Delivery
| 35%
| Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires Â– Deluxe Edition
| Smart Delivery
| 35%
| Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires Â– Season Pass
| Add-On
| 35%
| EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series
X|S
| Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
| 60%
| EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Xbox One
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 70%
| EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Xbox Series X|S
| Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
| 60%
| Elea Â– Episode 1
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 90%
| Family Feud
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 67%
| Far Cry 4 Gold Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 67%
| Far Cry 5 Gold Edition
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 75%
| FAR: Changing Tides
| Xbox Game Pass
| 45%
| Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R Â– Complete
Edition
| Smart Delivery
| 60%
| Flockers
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 70%
| For Honor Â– Marching Fire Edition
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 75%
| Foreclosed
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 75%
| Forza Horizon 4 Deluxe Edition
| Xbox Play
Anywhere
| 65%
| Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition
| Xbox Game Pass
| 67%
| Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition
| Xbox Play
Anywhere
| 65%
| Forza Horizon 5 and Forza Horizon 4 Premium Editions Bundle
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 60%
| Forza Horizon 5 PLUS Hot Wheels Bundle
| PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
| 35%
| Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition
| Smart Delivery
| 35%
| Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition
| Xbox Game Pass
| 35%
| Fuzion Frenzy
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 67%
| Genesis Alpha One Â– Deluxe Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 80%
| Golf With Your Friends Â– Deluxe Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 70%
| Gotham Knights
| Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
| 50%
| Grand Theft Auto V
| Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
| 50%
| Grand Theft Auto V Â– Megalodon Shark Cash Card
| Add-On
| 15%
| Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 50%
| Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Â– The Definitive Edition
| Smart Delivery
| 50%
| Greak: Memories of Azur
| Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
| 70%
| GTA Online: Megalodon Shark Cash Card (Xbox Series X|S)
| Add-On
| 15%
| Halo 3: ODST
| Xbox Game Pass
| 60%
| Halo 5: Guardians
| Xbox Game Pass
| 75%
| Halo Infinite (Campaign)
| Xbox Play
Anywhere
| 50%
| Halo Wars 2: Complete Edition
| Xbox Play
Anywhere
| 75%
| Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition
| Xbox Game Pass
| 75%
| Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
| Xbox Game Pass
| 75%
| Halo Â– Reach
| Xbox Game Pass
| 60%
| Halo: The Master Chief Collection
| Xbox Game Pass
| 60%
| Hard Corps: Uprising
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 67%
| Hasbro Family Fun Pack
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 70%
| House Flipper
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 50%
| Hydro Thunder
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 75%
| Ikaruga
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 67%
| Immortals Fenyx Rising
| Smart Delivery
| 80%
| Injustice 2
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 75%
| It Takes Two Â– Digital Version
| Smart Delivery
| 60%
| Jade Empire
| Xbox One Backward
Compatible
| 67%
| Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Bundle
| Smart Delivery
| 35%
| Jurassic World Evolution: Deluxe Bundle
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 75%
| Jurassic World Evolution: Deluxe Content
| Add-On
| 65%
| Jurassic World Evolution: Dinosaur Collection
| Add-On
| 60%
| Jurassic World Evolution: Raptor Squad Skin Collection
| Add-On
| 50%
| Kaze and the Wild Masks
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 67%
| Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 75%
| Kerbal Space Program: Breaking Ground
| Add-On
| 50%
| Kerbal Space Program: History and Parts Pack
| Add-On
| 50%
| Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition
| Xbox Game Pass
| 75%
| L.A. Noire
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 50%
| LA Cops
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 70%
| LEGO Batman
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 75%
| LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 85%
| LEGO CITY Undercover
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 85%
| LEGO DC Super-Villains
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 80%
| LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 75%
| LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 75%
| LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 80%
| LEGO MarvelÂ’s Avengers
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 80%
| LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 75%
| LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 67%
| LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 75%
| LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 75%
| LEGO Star Wars:The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition
| Smart Delivery
| 50%
| LEGO The Hobbit
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 80%
| LEGO Worlds
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 75%
| Lemon Cake
| Smart Delivery
| 20%
| Little Orpheus
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 33%
| Lost in Random
| Smart Delivery
| 80%
| Lost Odyssey
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 60%
| Mad Max
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 90%
| Madden NFL 23 All Madden Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series
X|S
| Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
| 70%
| Madden NFL 23 Xbox One
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 70%
| Madden NFL 23 Xbox Series X|S
| Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
| 70%
| MADiSON
| Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
| 20%
| Mass Effect (Back Compat)
| Xbox Game Pass
| 67%
| Mass Effect 2 (Back Compat)
| EA Play
| 75%
| Mass Effect 3 (Back Compat)
| EA Play
| 75%
| Mass Effect Legendary Edition
| Smart Delivery
| 75%
| Massive Chalice
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 67%
| Matchpoint Â– Tennis Championships
| Xbox Game Pass
| 25%
| Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 50%
| Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 60%
| Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 60%
| Metal Gear Solid Peace Walker HD Edition
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 67%
| Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 85%
| Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 75%
| Metal Gear Survive
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 80%
| Metal: Hellsinger
| Xbox Game Pass
| 25%
| Metal: Hellsinger (Xbox One)
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 25%
| Middle-earth: Shadow of War
| Xbox Game Pass
| 75%
| Midway Arcade Origins
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 75%
| MirrorÂ’s Edge Catalyst
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 75%
| Monopoly Family Fun Pack
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 70%
| Monster Crown
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 65%
| Monster Energy Supercross 4 Â– Special Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 85%
| Monster Energy Supercross 4 Â– Special Edition Â– Xbox Series
X|S
| Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
| 85%
| Monster Energy Supercross 4 Â– Xbox Series X|S
| Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
| 85%
| Monster Energy Supercross Â– The Official Videogame 4
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 85%
| Monster Harvest
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 70%
| Monstrum
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 70%
| Morbid: The Seven Acolytes
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 70%
| Mortal Kombat 11
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 70%
| Mortal Kombat X
| Xbox Game Pass
| 70%
| MotoGP 21
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 85%
| MotoGP21 Â– Xbox Series X|S
| Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
| 85%
| Moving Out Deluxe Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 75%
| MXGP 2020 Â– The Official Motocross Videogame
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 85%
| My Friend Peppa Pig Â– Complete Edition
| Smart Delivery
| 60%
| My Time at Portia Deluxe Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 70%
| NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 1
| Xbox One Game
| 75%
| Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 80%
| Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 80%
| Neon Abyss Deluxe Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 60%
| Ni no Kuni Wrath of the White Witch Remastered
| Xbox Game Pass
| 30%
| One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Deluxe Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 85%
| Overcooked! 2 Â– Gourment Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 75%
| Overcooked: Gourmet Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 75%
| Overwatch 2: Watchpoint Pack
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 40%
| Penarium
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
| 70%
| Pentiment
| Xbox Game Pass
| 25%
| Persona 5 Royal
| Xbox Game Pass
| 30%
| Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 50%
| PJ MASKS: HEROES OF THE NIGHT Â– COMPLETE EDITION
| Smart Delivery
| 60%
| Planet Alpha
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 70%
| Planet Coaster: Classic Rides Collection
| Add-On
| 50%
| Planet Coaster: Deluxe Edition
| Smart Delivery
| 65%
| Planet Coaster: Magnificent Rides Collection
| Add-On
| 50%
| Planet Coaster: Studios Pack
| Add-On
| 50%
| Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 75%
| Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 75%
| Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 85%
| Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe Edition
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 80%
| Port Royale 3
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 75%
| Port Royale 4
| Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
| 50%
| Praetorians Â– HD Remaster
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 50%
| Project Highrise: ArchitectÂ’s Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 80%
| Psychonauts
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 67%
| Psychonauts 2
| Xbox Game Pass
| 67%
| Puyo Puyo Tetris 2
| Smart Delivery
| 75%
| Quantum Break
| Xbox Game Pass
| 75%
| Raccoon City Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 75%
| Race With Ryan Road Trip Deluxe Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 60%
| Radiant Silvergun
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 67%
| Railway Empire Â– Complete Collection
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 35%
| Rayman Legends
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 75%
| Real Farm Â– Gold Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 75%
| Real Farm Â– Premium Edition
| Xbox Series X|S
| 75%
| ReCore
| Xbox Game Pass
| 75%
| Red Dead Online
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 50%
| Red Dead Redemption 2
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 67%
| Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode
| Add-On
| 50%
| Renegade
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 30%
| Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 75%
| Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition
| Xbox Play
Anywhere
| 60%
| Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 60%
| Resident Evil Triple Pack
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 67%
| Resident Evil Village Gold Edition
| Smart Delivery
| 20%
| Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 75%
| Reus
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
| 90%
| RIDE
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 90%
| RIDE 3
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 85%
| RIDE 3 Â– Gold Edition
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 85%
| Riders Republic Deluxe Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 70%
| RiMS Racing Xbox One
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 70%
| RiMS Racing Xbox Series X|S
| Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
| 70%
| RIOT: Civil Unrest
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 80%
| River City Ransom
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 30%
| Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
| 80%
| Rogue Lords
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 40%
| Roguebook Xbox One
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 40%
| Roguebook Xbox Series X|S
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 40%
| Rugby 22 Xbox One
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 60%
| Rugby 22 Xbox Series X|S
| Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
| 60%
| Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure
| Xbox Game Pass
| 75%
| Ryse: Legendary Edition
| Xbox Game Pass
| 67%
| Saint Kotar
| Smart Delivery
| 30%
| Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Â– Complete Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 67%
| Scribblenauts Showdown
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 85%
| SEGA Genesis Classics
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 75%
| Session: Skateboarding Sim Game (Game Preview)
| Game Preview
| 35%
| Sheltered
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 80%
| Sherlock Holmes: The DevilÂ’s Daughter Redux
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 70%
| Ship of Fools
| Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
| 20%
| Silent Hill: HD Collection
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 67%
| Skelattack
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 85%
| SnowRunner Â– Season 1: Search & Recover
| Add-On
| 20%
| SnowRunner Â– Season 2: Explore & Expand
| Add-On
| 20%
| SnowRunner Â– Season 3: Locate & Deliver
| Add-On
| 20%
| SnowRunner Â– Season 4: New Frontiers
| Add-On
| 20%
| SnowRunner Â– Season 5: Build & Dispatch
| Add-On
| 20%
| SnowRunner Â– Season 6: Haul & Hustle
| Add-On
| 20%
| Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 75%
| Sonic Colors: Ultimate Â– Digital Deluxe
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 50%
| Sonic Forces Digital Standard Edition
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 50%
| Sonic Frontiers
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 30%
| Sonic Generations
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 75%
| Sonic Mania
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 60%
| Sonic Origins Digital Deluxe Edition
| Smart Delivery
| 50%
| SONIC UNLEASHED
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 65%
| Soul Hackers 2
| Smart Delivery
| 50%
| Soul Hackers 2 Â– Digital Premium Edition
| Smart Delivery
| 50%
| South Park: The Fractured But Whole Â– Gold Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 70%
| Spacebase Startopia
| Smart Delivery
| 60%
| Sparklite
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 75%
| Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 60%
| Spyro Reignited Trilogy
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 65%
| Stacking
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 67%
| Star Wars Battlefront II
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 65%
| Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 80%
| Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 75%
| Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 85%
| Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 85%
| Star Wars Squadrons
| EA Play
| 85%
| State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
| Xbox Game Pass
| 50%
| State of Decay: Year-One Survival Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 75%
| Steelrising Â– Standard Edition
| Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
| 40%
| Stranded Sails Â– Explorers Of The Cursed Islands
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 75%
| Struggling
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 65%
| Sudden Strike 4 Â– European Battlefields
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 50%
| Sunset Overdrive
| Xbox Game Pass
| 75%
| Sunset Overdrive Deluxe Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 75%
| Super Bomberman R
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 80%
| Super Dodge Ball
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 30%
| Super Meat Boy
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 60%
| Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Digital Deluxe Edition
| Smart Delivery
| 50%
| Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 80%
| Tell Me Why
| Xbox Game Pass
| 75%
| Tennis World Tour 2 Â– Ace Edition
| Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
| 75%
| Tennis World Tour 2 Â– Complete Edition Xbox Series X|S
| Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
| 70%
| The BardÂ’s Tale ARPG : Remastered and Resnarkled
| Xbox Game Pass
| 70%
| The BardÂ’s Tale IV: DirectorÂ’s Cut
| Xbox Game Pass
| 70%
| The BardÂ’s Tale Trilogy
| Xbox Game Pass
| 70%
| The Crew 2 Gold Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 80%
| The Escapists 2 Â– Game Of The Year Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 75%
| The Knight Witch
| Smart Delivery
| 20%
| The LEGO Movie Videogame
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 80%
| The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 85%
| The Sims 4 Cats and Dogs Plus My First Pet Stuff Bundle
| Add-On
| 50%
| The Sims 4 City Living
| Add-On
| 50%
| The Sims 4 Cottage Living Expansion Pack
| Add-On
| 50%
| The Sims 4 Discover University
| Add-On
| 50%
| The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle
| Add-On
| 50%
| The Sims 4 Get Famous
| Add-On
| 50%
| The Sims 4 Get To Work
| Add-On
| 50%
| The Sims 4 Get Together
| Add-On
| 50%
| The Sims 4 High School Years Expansion Pack
| Add-On
| 35%
| The Sims 4 Island Living
| Add-On
| 50%
| The Sims 4 Seasons
| Add-On
| 50%
| The Sims 4 Snowy Escape Expansion Pack
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 50%
| The Survivalists Â– Deluxe Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 75%
| Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 85%
| Tom ClancyÂ’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition
| Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
| 80%
| Tom ClancyÂ’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Â– Year 2 Gold Edition
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 80%
| Tom ClancyÂ’s Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition
| Smart Delivery
| 60%
| Tom ClancyÂ’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 67%
| Tom ClancyÂ’s The Division
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 75%
| Tony HawkÂ’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Â– Digital Deluxe Edition
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 60%
| Torment: Tides of Numenera
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 67%
| Tour de France 2022 Xbox One
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 70%
| Tour de France 2022 Xbox Series X|S
| Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
| 70%
| Train Life: A Railway Simulator
| Smart Delivery
| 35%
| Transformers: Battlegrounds Â– Complete Edition
| PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
| 60%
| Trials HD
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 67%
| Trivial Pursuit Live!
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 60%
| Tropico 4
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 50%
| Tropico 5 Â– Complete Collection
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 45%
| Tropico 6 Â– Next Gen Edition
| Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
| 50%
| Truck Driver
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 50%
| Turbo Golf Racing (Game Preview)
| Xbox Game Pass
| 33%
| UFC 4
| EA Play
| 80%
| UFC 4 Deluxe Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 80%
| Unbox: NewbieÂ’s Adventure
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
| 80%
| UNO
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
| 60%
| UNO The Call of Yara DLC
| Add-On
| 40%
| UNO Valhalla DLC
| Add-On
| 40%
| Unravel Two
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 75%
| Valkyria Chronicles 4
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 80%
| Vampire: The Masquerade Â– Swansong Xbox One
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 60%
| Vampire: The Masquerade Â– Swansong Xbox Series X|S
| Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
| 60%
| Vaporum
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 80%
| Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
| Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
| 80%
| Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Xbox One
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 80%
| Warhammer: End Times Â– Vermintide
| Xbox One X Enhanced
| 80%
| Warhammer: Vermintide 2
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 80%
| Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Â– Ultimate Edition
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 80%
| Wasteland 2: DirectorÂ’s Cut
| Xbox Game Pass
| 75%
| Wasteland Remastered
| Xbox Game Pass
| 70%
| Watch Dogs: Legion Â– Deluxe Edition
| Smart Delivery
| 80%
| Werewolf: The Apocalypse Â– Earthblood Xbox One
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 80%
| Werewolf: The Apocalypse Â– Earthblood Xbox Series X|S
| Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
| 80%
| Wheel of Fortune
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 60%
| WhoÂ’s Your Daddy?!
| Game Preview
| 70%
| World of Warships: Legends Â– the Mighty Mutsu
| Add-On
| 20%
| World of Warships: LegendsÂ—the Mighty Mutsu
| Add-On
| 20%
| Worms Battlegrounds + Worms W.M.D
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 80%
| Worms Rumble Â– Digital Deluxe Edition
| Smart Delivery
| 80%
| WRC Generations Fully Loaded Edition
| Smart Delivery
| 30%
| Wuppo
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
| 95%
| Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles
| Xbox Play
Anywhere
| 65%
| Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles Â– XBS|X
| Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
| 65%
| Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Bundle
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 80%
| Zone of the Enders HD Collection
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 67%
| Zoo Tycoon
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 75%
| Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
| Xbox Game Pass
| 75%
| Zorro The Chronicles Xbox One
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 50%
| Zorro The Chronicles Xbox X|S
| Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
| 50%