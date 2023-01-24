Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW04/2023

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei unzähligen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.

Auf XboxDynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 24. bis 31. Januar 2023

Titel Neuer Preis € Ersparnis
Aery – Path of Corruption 7,49€ 2,50€
Aliens: Fireteam Elite Into The Hive Edition 25,99€ 14,00€
AlphaLink 5,24€ 9,75€
Barn Finders 14,99€ 5,00€
Discovery Tour: Viking Age 11,99€ 8,00€
Far Cry 3 Classic Edition 9,89€ 20,10€
Feather 2,99€ 7,00€
FIT Adventures Bundle 8,44€ 4,55€
Gloom and Doom 27,99€ 7,00€
GreedFall – Gold Edition 13,99€ 26,00€
GreedFall – The de Vespe Conspiracy 4,68€ 2,31€
Imagine Earth 12,49€ 12,50€
INDIE BUNDLE: Shiness and Seasons after Fall 2,99€ 12,00€
Insurgency: Sandstorm – Deluxe Edition 34,99€ 35,00€
Katana Kata 4,49€ 10,50€
Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager 14,99€ 5,00€
Legend of Keepers: Complete Edition 26,24€ 8,75€
Lost At Sea 7,49€ 7,50€
Maid of Sker 11,24€ 13,75€
Outbreak Definitive Collection 14,99€ 45,00€
Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition 5,99€ 34,00€
Protocol 6,29€ 14,70€
PUSS! 2,99€ 9,00€
Save Your Nuts 4,99€ 5,00€
She Sees Red Interactive Movie 2,99€ 7,00€
Smash Boats Waterlogged Edition 4,99€ 5,00€
Space Crew: Legendary Edition 4,99€ 20,00€
The Council – Complete Season 4,49€ 10,50€
The Elder Scrolls Online 5,99€ 14,00€
THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD: Remake 12,49€ 12,50€
WW2: Bunker Simulator 13,99€ 3,50€

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Lunar New Year Sale – 17. bis 31. Januar 2023

Spiel Typ Rabatt
8-Bit Armies Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
A Way Out Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
AdamÂ’s Venture: Origins Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
AereA Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Airoheart Smart Delivery 20%
Alan Wake Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Alan WakeÂ’s American Nightmare Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Alien Hominid HD Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		60%
ARCADE GAME SERIES: GALAGA Xbox One, Xbox Series
X|S 		50%
ARCADE GAME SERIES: Ms. PAC-MAN Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
As Dusk Falls Xbox Game Pass 67%
AssassinÂ’s Creed Odyssey Â– Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
AssassinÂ’s Creed Origins Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
AssassinÂ’s Creed Unity Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
AssassinÂ’s Creed Valhalla Smart Delivery 67%
Aven Colony Â– Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 70%
Batman: Arkham Knight Xbox Game Pass 70%
Batman: Return To Arkham Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
BattleBlock Theater Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		60%
Battlefield 1 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
Battlefield 1 Revolution Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Battlefield 2042 Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series
X|S 		Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		55%
Battlefield 2042 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Battlefield 2042 Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		65%
Battlefield 4 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Battlefield 4 Premium Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Battlefield Hardline Standard Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Battlefield V Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Battlefield V Standard Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Blue Dragon Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Broken Age Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
BrÃ¼tal Legend (Backward Compatible) Xbox Game Pass 67%
Buildings Have Feelings Too Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Bunny Park Smart Delivery 20%
Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Call of Duty: Black Ops III Â– Zombies Chronicles Add-On 60%
Call Of Duty: Black Ops III Â– Zombies Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Call Of Duty: Ghosts Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare Â– Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare Â– Launch Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Call Of Duty: WWII Â– Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Candle: The Power of the Flame Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1, 2, and 3 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Capcom Fighting Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
Cars 3: Driven to Win Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Carx Drift Racing Online Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Castlevania Harmony of Despair Xbox One Backward
Compatible 		67%
Castlevania Sotn Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow Â– Mirror of Fate HD Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
CharonÂ’s Staircase Smart Delivery 20%
Child of Light Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Citizens of Space Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Cloudpunk Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
CODE SHIFTER Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Commandos 2 HD Remaster Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Commandos 2 Praetorians Hd Remaster Double Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		15%
Conan Exiles Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Conan Exiles Â– Isle of Siptah Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
Contra: Rogue Corps Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Costume Quest (Back Compat) Xbox Game Pass 67%
Crackdown 3 Xbox Game Pass 75%
Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Crash Bandicoot 4 Its About Time Smart Delivery 67%
Crash Bandicoot Bundle Â– N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-Fueled Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Crash Bandicoot Â– Crashiversary Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Crash Bandicoot Â– Quadrilogy Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro Game Bundle Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
Crash Â‘n the Boys Street Challenge Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Cricket 22 Smart Delivery 50%
Crimson Dragon Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Crysis Remastered Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		45%
D4: Dark Dreams DonÂ’t Die Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Darwinia+ Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
DayZ Livonia Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
Dead by Daylight: Killer Expansion PACK Add-On 45%
Dead by Daylight: Survivor Expansion Pack Add-On 45%
Defunct Xbox Play
Anywhere 		90%
Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Smart Delivery 50%
Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
Character Pass 		Add-On 30%
Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Core
Add-on Bundle 		Add-On 50%
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Demon Hunter Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Vergil Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		50%
Devil May Cry HD Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Disciples: Liberation Smart Delivery 45%
Disney Dreamlight Valley Â— Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 30%
Disneyland Adventures Xbox Game Pass 75%
DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Dog Duty Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
DOUBLE DRAGON Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Double Dragon 4 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
DOUBLE DRAGON Ⅱ: The Revenge Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
DOUBLE DRAGON Ⅲ: The Sacred Stones Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Dragon Age 2 (Back Compat) EA Play 75%
Dragon Age: Origins (Back Compat) EA Play 75%
Dungeons 3 Â– Complete Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires Smart Delivery 35%
Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires Â– Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 35%
Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires Â– Season Pass Add-On 35%
EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series
X|S 		Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		60%
EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		60%
Elea Â– Episode 1 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
Family Feud Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Far Cry 4 Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Far Cry 5 Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
FAR: Changing Tides Xbox Game Pass 45%
Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R Â– Complete
Edition 		Smart Delivery 60%
Flockers Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
For Honor Â– Marching Fire Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Foreclosed Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Forza Horizon 4 Deluxe Edition Xbox Play
Anywhere 		65%
Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 67%
Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition Xbox Play
Anywhere 		65%
Forza Horizon 5 and Forza Horizon 4 Premium Editions Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Forza Horizon 5 PLUS Hot Wheels Bundle PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		35%
Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition Smart Delivery 35%
Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 35%
Fuzion Frenzy Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Genesis Alpha One Â– Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Golf With Your Friends Â– Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Gotham Knights Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		50%
Grand Theft Auto V Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		50%
Grand Theft Auto V Â– Megalodon Shark Cash Card Add-On 15%
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Â– The Definitive Edition Smart Delivery 50%
Greak: Memories of Azur Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		70%
GTA Online: Megalodon Shark Cash Card (Xbox Series X|S) Add-On 15%
Halo 3: ODST Xbox Game Pass 60%
Halo 5: Guardians Xbox Game Pass 75%
Halo Infinite (Campaign) Xbox Play
Anywhere 		50%
Halo Wars 2: Complete Edition Xbox Play
Anywhere 		75%
Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 75%
Halo Wars: Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 75%
Halo Â– Reach Xbox Game Pass 60%
Halo: The Master Chief Collection Xbox Game Pass 60%
Hard Corps: Uprising Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Hasbro Family Fun Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
House Flipper Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Hydro Thunder Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Ikaruga Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Immortals Fenyx Rising Smart Delivery 80%
Injustice 2 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
It Takes Two Â– Digital Version Smart Delivery 60%
Jade Empire Xbox One Backward
Compatible 		67%
Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Bundle Smart Delivery 35%
Jurassic World Evolution: Deluxe Bundle Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Jurassic World Evolution: Deluxe Content Add-On 65%
Jurassic World Evolution: Dinosaur Collection Add-On 60%
Jurassic World Evolution: Raptor Squad Skin Collection Add-On 50%
Kaze and the Wild Masks Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Kerbal Space Program: Breaking Ground Add-On 50%
Kerbal Space Program: History and Parts Pack Add-On 50%
Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 75%
L.A. Noire Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
LA Cops Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
LEGO Batman Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
LEGO CITY Undercover Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
LEGO DC Super-Villains Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
LEGO MarvelÂ’s Avengers Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
LEGO Star Wars:The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50%
LEGO The Hobbit Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
LEGO Worlds Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Lemon Cake Smart Delivery 20%
Little Orpheus Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		33%
Lost in Random Smart Delivery 80%
Lost Odyssey Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		60%
Mad Max Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Madden NFL 23 All Madden Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series
X|S 		Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		70%
Madden NFL 23 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Madden NFL 23 Xbox Series X|S Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		70%
MADiSON Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		20%
Mass Effect (Back Compat) Xbox Game Pass 67%
Mass Effect 2 (Back Compat) EA Play 75%
Mass Effect 3 (Back Compat) EA Play 75%
Mass Effect Legendary Edition Smart Delivery 75%
Massive Chalice Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Matchpoint Â– Tennis Championships Xbox Game Pass 25%
Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Metal Gear Solid Peace Walker HD Edition Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Metal Gear Survive Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Metal: Hellsinger Xbox Game Pass 25%
Metal: Hellsinger (Xbox One) Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Xbox Game Pass 75%
Midway Arcade Origins Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
MirrorÂ’s Edge Catalyst Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Monopoly Family Fun Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Monster Crown Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Monster Energy Supercross 4 Â– Special Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Monster Energy Supercross 4 Â– Special Edition Â– Xbox Series
X|S 		Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		85%
Monster Energy Supercross 4 Â– Xbox Series X|S Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		85%
Monster Energy Supercross Â– The Official Videogame 4 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Monster Harvest Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Monstrum Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Morbid: The Seven Acolytes Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Mortal Kombat 11 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Mortal Kombat X Xbox Game Pass 70%
MotoGP 21 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
MotoGP21 Â– Xbox Series X|S Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		85%
Moving Out Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
MXGP 2020 Â– The Official Motocross Videogame Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
My Friend Peppa Pig Â– Complete Edition Smart Delivery 60%
My Time at Portia Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 1 Xbox One Game 75%
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Neon Abyss Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Ni no Kuni Wrath of the White Witch Remastered Xbox Game Pass 30%
One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Overcooked! 2 Â– Gourment Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Overcooked: Gourmet Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Overwatch 2: Watchpoint Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Penarium Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		70%
Pentiment Xbox Game Pass 25%
Persona 5 Royal Xbox Game Pass 30%
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
PJ MASKS: HEROES OF THE NIGHT Â– COMPLETE EDITION Smart Delivery 60%
Planet Alpha Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Planet Coaster: Classic Rides Collection Add-On 50%
Planet Coaster: Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 65%
Planet Coaster: Magnificent Rides Collection Add-On 50%
Planet Coaster: Studios Pack Add-On 50%
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Port Royale 3 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Port Royale 4 Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
Praetorians Â– HD Remaster Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Project Highrise: ArchitectÂ’s Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Psychonauts Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Psychonauts 2 Xbox Game Pass 67%
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Smart Delivery 75%
Quantum Break Xbox Game Pass 75%
Raccoon City Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Race With Ryan Road Trip Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Radiant Silvergun Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Railway Empire Â– Complete Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
Rayman Legends Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Real Farm Â– Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Real Farm Â– Premium Edition Xbox Series X|S 75%
ReCore Xbox Game Pass 75%
Red Dead Online Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode Add-On 50%
Renegade Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition Xbox Play
Anywhere 		60%
Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Resident Evil Triple Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Resident Evil Village Gold Edition Smart Delivery 20%
Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Reus Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		90%
RIDE Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
RIDE 3 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
RIDE 3 Â– Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Riders Republic Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
RiMS Racing Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
RiMS Racing Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		70%
RIOT: Civil Unrest Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
River City Ransom Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		80%
Rogue Lords Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Roguebook Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Roguebook Xbox Series X|S Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Rugby 22 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Rugby 22 Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		60%
Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure Xbox Game Pass 75%
Ryse: Legendary Edition Xbox Game Pass 67%
Saint Kotar Smart Delivery 30%
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Â– Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Scribblenauts Showdown Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
SEGA Genesis Classics Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Session: Skateboarding Sim Game (Game Preview) Game Preview 35%
Sheltered Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Sherlock Holmes: The DevilÂ’s Daughter Redux Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Ship of Fools Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		20%
Silent Hill: HD Collection Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Skelattack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
SnowRunner Â– Season 1: Search & Recover Add-On 20%
SnowRunner Â– Season 2: Explore & Expand Add-On 20%
SnowRunner Â– Season 3: Locate & Deliver Add-On 20%
SnowRunner Â– Season 4: New Frontiers Add-On 20%
SnowRunner Â– Season 5: Build & Dispatch Add-On 20%
SnowRunner Â– Season 6: Haul & Hustle Add-On 20%
Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Sonic Colors: Ultimate Â– Digital Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Sonic Forces Digital Standard Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
Sonic Frontiers Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Sonic Generations Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Sonic Mania Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Sonic Origins Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50%
SONIC UNLEASHED Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		65%
Soul Hackers 2 Smart Delivery 50%
Soul Hackers 2 Â– Digital Premium Edition Smart Delivery 50%
South Park: The Fractured But Whole Â– Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Spacebase Startopia Smart Delivery 60%
Sparklite Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Spyro Reignited Trilogy Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
Stacking Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Star Wars Battlefront II Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Star Wars Squadrons EA Play 85%
State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition Xbox Game Pass 50%
State of Decay: Year-One Survival Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Steelrising Â– Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		40%
Stranded Sails Â– Explorers Of The Cursed Islands Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Struggling Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Sudden Strike 4 Â– European Battlefields Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
Sunset Overdrive Xbox Game Pass 75%
Sunset Overdrive Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Super Bomberman R Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Super Dodge Ball Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Super Meat Boy Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		60%
Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50%
Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Tell Me Why Xbox Game Pass 75%
Tennis World Tour 2 Â– Ace Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		75%
Tennis World Tour 2 Â– Complete Edition Xbox Series X|S Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		70%
The BardÂ’s Tale ARPG : Remastered and Resnarkled Xbox Game Pass 70%
The BardÂ’s Tale IV: DirectorÂ’s Cut Xbox Game Pass 70%
The BardÂ’s Tale Trilogy Xbox Game Pass 70%
The Crew 2 Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
The Escapists 2 Â– Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
The Knight Witch Smart Delivery 20%
The LEGO Movie Videogame Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
The Sims 4 Cats and Dogs Plus My First Pet Stuff Bundle Add-On 50%
The Sims 4 City Living Add-On 50%
The Sims 4 Cottage Living Expansion Pack Add-On 50%
The Sims 4 Discover University Add-On 50%
The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle Add-On 50%
The Sims 4 Get Famous Add-On 50%
The Sims 4 Get To Work Add-On 50%
The Sims 4 Get Together Add-On 50%
The Sims 4 High School Years Expansion Pack Add-On 35%
The Sims 4 Island Living Add-On 50%
The Sims 4 Seasons Add-On 50%
The Sims 4 Snowy Escape Expansion Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
The Survivalists Â– Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Tom ClancyÂ’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		80%
Tom ClancyÂ’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Â– Year 2 Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Tom ClancyÂ’s Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60%
Tom ClancyÂ’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Tom ClancyÂ’s The Division Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Tony HawkÂ’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Â– Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Torment: Tides of Numenera Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Tour de France 2022 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Tour de France 2022 Xbox Series X|S Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		70%
Train Life: A Railway Simulator Smart Delivery 35%
Transformers: Battlegrounds Â– Complete Edition PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		60%
Trials HD Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Trivial Pursuit Live! Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Tropico 4 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		50%
Tropico 5 Â– Complete Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		45%
Tropico 6 Â– Next Gen Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
Truck Driver Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
Turbo Golf Racing (Game Preview) Xbox Game Pass 33%
UFC 4 EA Play 80%
UFC 4 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Unbox: NewbieÂ’s Adventure Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		80%
UNO Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		60%
UNO The Call of Yara DLC Add-On 40%
UNO Valhalla DLC Add-On 40%
Unravel Two Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Valkyria Chronicles 4 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Vampire: The Masquerade Â– Swansong Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Vampire: The Masquerade Â– Swansong Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		60%
Vaporum Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		80%
Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Warhammer: End Times Â– Vermintide Xbox One X Enhanced 80%
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Â– Ultimate Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Wasteland 2: DirectorÂ’s Cut Xbox Game Pass 75%
Wasteland Remastered Xbox Game Pass 70%
Watch Dogs: Legion Â– Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 80%
Werewolf: The Apocalypse Â– Earthblood Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Werewolf: The Apocalypse Â– Earthblood Xbox Series X|S Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		80%
Wheel of Fortune Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
WhoÂ’s Your Daddy?! Game Preview 70%
World of Warships: Legends Â– the Mighty Mutsu Add-On 20%
World of Warships: LegendsÂ—the Mighty Mutsu Add-On 20%
Worms Battlegrounds + Worms W.M.D Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Worms Rumble Â– Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 80%
WRC Generations Fully Loaded Edition Smart Delivery 30%
Wuppo Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		95%
Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles Xbox Play
Anywhere 		65%
Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles Â– XBS|X Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		65%
Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Zone of the Enders HD Collection Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Zoo Tycoon Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection Xbox Game Pass 75%
Zorro The Chronicles Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Zorro The Chronicles Xbox X|S Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		50%

