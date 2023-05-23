Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW21/2023

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.
Auf XboxDynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.
- Deals with Gold
- Spotlight Sale
- Activision Blizzard Publisher Sale
- Super Saver Sale
- Indie Live Expo Sale
- Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 23. bis 30. Mai 2023
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Spotlight Sale – 23. bis 30. Mai 2023
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Activision Blizzard Publisher Sale – 23. bis 30. Mai 2023
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Super Saver Sale – 23. bis 30. Mai 2023
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Indie Live Expo Sale – 23. bis 30. Mai 2023
|Spiel
|Typ
|Rabatt
|99Vidas
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|A Gummy’s Life
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Angels of Death
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|Breathedge
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Bright Memory
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|30%
|Bright Memory: Infinite Platinum Edition
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|20%
|Chess Brain: Dark Troops
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Chess Knights: Shinobi
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Chess Knights: Viking Lands
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|CounterAttack
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|40%
|Dog’s Donuts
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Dungeon Color
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Flatland Vol.2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Fluffy Cubed
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Giraffe and Annika（ジラフとアンニカ）
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Hidden Shapes: Animals + Lovely Cats
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Legal Dungeon
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|Milli & Greg
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Noel the Mortal Fate
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Orangeblood (オレンジブラッド)
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Puzzletronics: Digital Infinite
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|QUByte Classics – The Humans by PIKO
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|QUByte Classics – The Immortal by PIKO
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|QUByte Classics: Thunderbolt Collection by PIKO
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Raven’s Hike
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Record of Lodoss War-Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth-
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|30%
|Red Ronin
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|REPLICA（レプリカ）
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|Rift Adventure
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Savage Halloween
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Shoulders of Giants
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|Sokocat – Combo
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Space Elite Force 2 in 1
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Spooky Chase
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Super Hiking League DX
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|The Final Evolution of DEEEER
|Add-On
|20%
|The Good Life
|
Optimized for
Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|The Good Life – Behind the secret of Rainy Woods
|Add-On
|20%
|The Sealed Ampoule
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|The Wreck
|Smart Delivery
|20%
|Tinker Racers
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Touhou Luna Nights
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|Umurangi Generation Special Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|25%
|Underland
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|WarDogs: Red’s Return
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Publisher Spotlight Series Sale – 23. bis 30. Mai 2023
|Spiel
|Typ
|Rabatt
|A Hat In Time
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|A New Home
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|A Plague Tale: Innocence
|Smart Delivery
|70%
|A Plague Tale: Requiem
|Xbox Game Pass
|35%
|Aces of the Luftwaffe Squadron – Extended Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The First Cases
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Aliens: Fireteam Elite
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Pathogen Expansion
|Add-On
|35%
|Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Archvale
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader?
|Smart Delivery
|35%
|Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader? – Extra Credit
|Add-On
|20%
|Arkanoid Eternal Battle
|Smart Delivery
|35%
|Asterix & Obelix XXXL : The Ram of Hibernia
|Smart Delivery
|35%
|Atomic Heart
|Xbox Game Pass
|20%
|Atomic Heart – Premium Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|25%
|Blacksad: Under the Skin
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Blacktail
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|35%
|Bound By Flame
|
Xbox One
AK
|80%
|Call of Cthulhu
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Carto
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Chained Echoes
|Xbox Game Pass
|15%
|Chicken Police Paint It Red
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Chinatown Detective Agency
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Clouds & Sheep 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Crazy Sports Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series
X|S
|85%
|CrossCode
|Smart Delivery
|65%
|CrossCode Deluxe Edition
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|CrossCode: Manlea Skin
|Add-On
|80%
|Curse of the Dead Gods
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Disintegration
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|50%
|Dodgeball Academia
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Dynamite Fishing – World Games
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|El Hijo – A Wild West Tale
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Endling – Extinction is Forever
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|35%
|Escape Game – FORT BOYARD 2022
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|35%
|Evil West
|Smart Delivery
|35%
|Faery: Legends of Avalon
|
Xbox One
AK
|80%
|Faraday Protocol
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|70%
|Flashback
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Flynn: Son of Crimson
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|
FOCUS INDIES BUNDLE: Curse of the Dead Gods + Shady Part of
Me + Aeon Must Die!
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Forager
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Garfield Kart Furious Racing
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Garfield Lasagna Party
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|35%
|Ghost Song
|Xbox Game Pass
|30%
|Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|GreedFall
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|70%
|GreedFall – The de Vespe Conspiracy
|Add-On
|33%
|Hardspace: Shipbreaker
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|Hood: Outlaws & Legends
|Smart Delivery
|80%
|Ikenfell
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Insurgency: Sandstorm
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Isonzo
|Smart Delivery
|45%
|Isonzo – Alpine Units
|Add-On
|30%
|Isonzo – Elite Units
|Add-On
|30%
|Isonzo – Royal Units
|Add-On
|15%
|Isonzo: Collector’s Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|45%
|Isonzo: Deluxe Edition
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Kerbal Space Program: Breaking Ground
|Add-On
|50%
|Kerbal Space Program: History and Parts Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Little Big Workshop
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Mars: War Logs
|
Xbox One
AK
|67%
|Midnight Fight Express
|Xbox Game Pass
|30%
|MudRunner – American Wilds Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Next Space Rebels
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Ninja Skin
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series
X|S
|80%
|Obliteracers
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|OlliOlli World
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|OlliOlli World Expansion Pass
|Add-On
|20%
|OlliOlli World: Finding the Flowzone
|Add-On
|20%
|OlliOlli World: VOID Riders
|Add-On
|20%
|One Hand Clapping
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|One Step From Eden
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Othercide
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Pile Up! Box by Box
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Prodeus
|Xbox Game Pass
|30%
|Project Wingman
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|RAW – Realms of Ancient War
|
Xbox One
AK
|70%
|Rogue Stormers & Giana Sisters Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Roman Rumble in Las Vegum – Asterix & Obelix XXL 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Signalis
|Xbox Game Pass
|25%
|Skydrift Infinity
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|35%
|SnowRunner
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|SnowRunner – Season Pass
|Add-On
|30%
|SnowRunner – Year 2 Pass
|Add-On
|30%
|SnowRunner – Year 3 Pass
|Add-On
|10%
|Spitlings
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Stunt Kite Party
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Super Party Sports: Football
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Supraland
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|Syberia – The World Before
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|30%
|Tannenberg
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|The Council – Complete Season
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|The Outer Worlds
|Xbox Game Pass
|33%
|The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass
|Add-On
|25%
|The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos
|Add-On
|35%
|The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon
|Add-On
|35%
|The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|20%
|The Surge 1 & 2 – Dual Pack (Xbox)
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|The Wild at Heart
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|Through the Darkest of Times
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|67%
|Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Unpacking
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|Unsighted
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Vampyr
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Verdun
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Void Bastards: DeLUXe Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Wandersong
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Wartile
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Wartile Complete Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Wildfire
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
Hinweis: Liste nicht vollständig, Update mit weiteren Angeboten ist in Bearbeitung!