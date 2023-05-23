Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW21/2023

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei vielen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.

Auf XboxDynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 23. bis 30. Mai 2023

Titel Neuer Preis € Ersparnis
Ailment 5,49€ 4,50€
Angels with Scaly Wings 4,99€ 5,00€
Anodyne 2 9,99€ 10,00€
Boggle 3,99€ 6,00€
Brawl Chess – Gambit 3,49€ 6,50€
Child of Light 4,49€ 10,50€
Civilization VI – New Frontier-Pass 15,99€ 24,00€
Clone Drone in the Danger Zone 9,99€ 10,00€
Cozy Grove 8,99€ 6,00€
Defend the Rook 11,99€ 3,00€
Defend the Rook – Supporter Edition 15,99€ 4,00€
Dyna Bomb 2 8,99€ 6,00€
Freshly Frosted 7,49€ 2,50€
Gang Beasts 7,99€ 12,00€
Historical Trilogy 12,49€ 37,50€
Kao the Kangaroo A Well Good Bundle 16,49€ 16,50€
Life of Fly 8,99€ 6,00€
Mafia II: Definitive Edition 9,89€ 20,10€
Mafia III: Definitive Edition 9,89€ 20,10€
MONOPOLY FAMILY FUN PACK 8,99€ 21,00€
RABBIDS INVASION – GOLD EDITION 7,49€ 22,50€
RISIKO 4,49€ 10,50€
Risiko: Urban Assault 5,99€ 9,00€
Roommates Visual Novel 9,99€ 10,00€
Ruinverse 7,49€ 7,50€
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology 26,24€ 48,75€
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum Edition 14,99€ 35,00€
Strategic Mind: Spectre of Communism 22,49€ 7,50€
Superliminal 9,99€ 10,00€
Tales from the Borderlands 14,99€ 5,00€
The Callisto Protocol – Season Pass 19,94€ 8,55€
The Callisto Protocol for Xbox One – Digital Deluxe Edition 47,99€ 32,00€
The Callisto Protocol for Xbox Series X|S – Digital Deluxe Edition 53,99€ 36,00€
The Diabolical Trilogy 5,99€ 14,00€
Within the Blade 5,49€ 5,50€
WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition 74,99€ 25,00€

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Spotlight Sale – 23. bis 30. Mai 2023

Titel Neuer Preis € Ersparnis
6Souls 3,99€ 4,00€
Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield 4,79€ 7,20€
Akuto: Showdown 1,99€ 6,00€
Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Diverse Add-Ons
BROK the InvestiGator 18,74€ 6,25€
Castle on the Coast 5,99€ 9,00€
Crypt of the Serpent King Remastered 4K Edition 2,09€ 0,90€
Dead by Daylight: „Tools of Torment“-Kapitel 8,99€ 3,00€
Defend the Rook – Supporter Pack 6,39€ 1,60€
Destiny 2 – Diverse Add-Ons
Destiny – Diverse Add-Ons
Destiny – The Collection 19,79€ 40,20€
Die Sims – Diverse Add-Ons
Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Deluxe Edition 49,49€ 40,50€
EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Standard Edition Xbox One 20,99€ 49,00€
EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S 31,99€ 48,00€
Galaxy Champions TV 2,79€ 4,20€
Geometric Sniper – Blood in Paris 2,39€ 0,60€
Heidelberg 1693 7,49€ 7,50€
Hunt: Showdown – Platinum Edition 17,99€ 72,00€
Insurgency: Sandstorm – Year 1 Pass 27,99€ 7,00€
Insurgency: Sandstorm – Year 2 Pass 27,99€ 7,00€
Iris and the Giant – Soundtrack 2,99€ 1,00€
Kid Ball Adventure 3,49€ 1,50€
Knights & Guns 2,99€ 7,00€
NHL 23 Xbox One 20,99€ 49,00€
NHL 23 Xbox Series X|S 23,99€ 56,00€
Outbreak Ultimate Apocalypse 5,99€ 34,00€
Outbreak: Epidemic Definitive Collection 6,24€ 18,75€
Paratopic 2,74€ 2,75€
Ravensword: Shadowlands – Xbox One Edition 3,49€ 3,50€
Rayland 3,49€ 1,50€
Razerwire: Nanowars 2,79€ 5,20€
Smart Moves 2,99€ 2,00€
Solasta: Crown of the Magister – Inner Strength 6,39€ 1,60€
Solasta: Crown of the Magister – Lost Valley 9,32€ 4,00€
Techno Tanks 4,19€ 2,80€
The Last Rolling Hero 1,83€ 2,76€
The Prince of Landis 3,99€ 4,00€
Trash Quest 1,79€ 7,20€
WW2: Bunker Simulator 13,11€ 4,38€

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Activision Blizzard Publisher Sale – 23. bis 30. Mai 2023

Spiel Typ Rabatt
Blizzard Arcade Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Call of Duty 2 Xbox One
AK 		50%
Call of Duty 3 Xbox One
AK 		50%
Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Xbox One
AK 		50%
Call Of Duty Black Ops II Season Pass Add-On 70%
Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) – Battle Doc Pack Add-On 40%
Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) – Challenger Pack Add-On 40%
Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) – Timeless Pack Add-On 30%
Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Season Pass Add-On 50%
Call of Duty: Black Ops Xbox One
AK 		50%
Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Black Ops Pass Add-On 50%
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Call of Duty: Black Ops II Xbox One
AK 		70%
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Season Pass Add-On 50%
Call Of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Call Of Duty: Ghosts Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Call of Duty: Ghosts Season Pass Add-On 50%
Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Launch Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Season Pass Add-On 50%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Xbox One
AK 		50%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Resurgence Pack Add-On 30%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Stimulus Pack Add-On 30%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Xbox One
AK 		50%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Cross-Gen Bundle Smart Delivery 35%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Vault Edition Smart Delivery 25%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Digital Standard Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Call of Duty: MWR Variety Map Pack Add-On 50%
Call of Duty: Vanguard – Standard Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Call of Duty: World at War Xbox One
AK 		50%
Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Crash Bandicoot Bundle – N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-Fueled Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Crash Bandicoot – Crashiversary Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Crash Bandicoot – Quadrilogy Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro Game Bundle Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
Diablo III: Eternal Collection Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Diablo Prime Evil Collection Smart Delivery 67%
Diablo Prime Evil Upgrade Smart Delivery 67%
Overwatch 2 – Hero Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Prototype 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Prototype Biohazard Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Spyro Reignited Trilogy Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Super Saver Sale – 23. bis 30. Mai 2023

Spiel

 Typ Rabatt
9 Monkeys of Shaolin + Ash of Gods + Redeemer: Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
9 Monkeys of Shaolin + Ash of Gods + Redeemer: Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Absolute Deduction bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Top Gun: Maverick Ultimate
Edition 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Agony Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Alekhine’s Gun Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
ARCADE GAME SERIES: Ms. PAC-MAN Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
ARCADE GAME SERIES: PAC-MAN Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Ash of Gods: Redemption Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Xbox Game Pass 80%
Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox Game Pass 85%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 75%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ragnarök Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Aven Colony – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Back 4 Blood Xbox Game Pass 80%
Baja: Edge of Control HD Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Batman: Arkham Knight Xbox Game Pass 80%
Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass Add-On 80%
Battle Worlds: Kronos Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Bear With Me: The Lost Robots Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
BioShock 2 Remastered Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
BioShock Remastered Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Black Legend Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Blasphemous Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle City Racers Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Bundle: South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured But
Whole 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Cars 3: Driven to Win Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Chronos Before The Ashes Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Cobra Kai The Karate Kid Saga Continues Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Commandos 2 Praetorians Hd Remaster Double Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Control Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Darksiders Fury’s Collection – War and Death Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Darksiders Genesis Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Darksiders III Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Dead Rising Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Dead Rising 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Dead Rising 2 Off The Record Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Dead Rising 3: Apocalypse Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Dead Rising 4 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Dead Rising Triple Bundle Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Decay of Logos Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		85%
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Legendary Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Dungeons 3 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Elex Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Far Cry 5 Xbox Game Pass 85%
Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Far Cry 6 Gold Edition Smart Delivery 75%
Far Cry 6: Lost Between World Add-On 50%
Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
For Honor – Complete Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
For Honor – Marching Fire Edition Xbox Game Pass 75%
G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout – Digital Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Genesis Alpha One – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Gigantosaurus The Game Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Gigapocalypse Smart Delivery 60%
Gods Will Fall – Valiant Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Goosebumps: The Game Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Gotham Knights Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		67%
Grand Theft Auto Online Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		50%
Grand Theft Auto V (Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S) Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White
Shark Card Bundle 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		55%
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon
Shark Card Bundle 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark
Card Bundle 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Grand Theft Auto V: Story Mode (Xbox Series X|S) Add-On 50%
Gungrave G.O.R.E Xbox Game Pass 55%
Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox Series X|S Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		80%
Ice Age Scrat’s Nutty Adventure Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Immortals Fenyx Rising Xbox Game Pass 80%
Injustice 2 Xbox Game Pass 80%
Journey to the Savage Planet Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Jurassic World Evolution 2: Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 65%
Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Bundle Smart Delivery 65%
Jurassic World Evolution: Deluxe Bundle Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Just Dance 2023 Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		60%
Kingdom Come: Deliverance Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
L.A. Noire Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
L.O.L. Surprise! B.B.s BORN TO TRAVEL Smart Delivery 50%
Lara Croft And The Temple Of Osiris Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Lara Croft And The Temple Of Osiris Season Pass Add-On 85%
LEGO Batman Xbox One
AK 		75%
LEGO CITY Undercover Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
LEGO The Hobbit Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
LEGO Worlds Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Lichdom: Battlemage Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Lost At Sea Optimized For Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Mad Max Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Xbox Play
Anywhere 		80%
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition Xbox Play
Anywhere 		80%
Memories of Mars Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Metro Redux Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Xbox Game Pass 75%
Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Expansion Pass Add-On 85%
Monster Energy Supercross 5 – Special Edition Smart Delivery 80%
Monster Energy Supercross – Special Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 Smart Delivery 80%
Monster Sanctuary Xbox Game Pass 65%
Mortal Kombat X Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
MotoGP 18 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
Moving Out FPS Boost Series
X|S 		75%
Mr. DRILLER DrillLand Smart Delivery 85%
MXGP 2020 – The Official Motocross Videogame Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
MXGP3 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
My Hero One’s Justice 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
My Time at Portia Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road To Boruto Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
NBA 2K23 Digital Deluxe Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		80%
Neon Abyss Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Nerf Legends Smart Delivery 80%
Nerf Legends Digital Deluxe Smart Delivery 80%
New Tales from the Borderlands: Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50%
Outward: The Adventurer Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Overcooked! 2 – Gourment Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
PAC-MAN 256 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
PAC-MAN Museum+ Xbox Game Pass 50%
PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC Smart Delivery 50%
Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls Xbox Game Pass 50%
Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – The Big Score Game Bundle Add-On 80%
Planet Coaster: Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 65%
Rebel Cops Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode and Ultimate Edition
Content 		Add-On 65%
Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
RIDE Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Riders Republic Smart Delivery 75%
Riders Republic Gold Edition Smart Delivery 75%
Riders Republic Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 75%
Rise of The Tomb Raider – 20 Year Celebration Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		80%
Rocket Knight Xbox One
AK 		67%
Rogue Lords Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Roguebook Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Roguebook Xbox Series X|S Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Rumble Roses XX Xbox One
AK 		50%
Ryan’s Rescue Squad Smart Delivery 60%
Saints Row IV: Re-Elected + Gat out of Hell Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
SCARLET NEXUS Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 75%
Session: Skate Sim Smart Delivery 50%
Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		65%
Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments + Sherlock Holmes:
The Devil’s Daughter Bundle 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter Redux Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Silent Hill Homecoming Xbox One
AK 		75%
Soccer Cup 2022 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
SolSeraph Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Sonic Colors: Ultimate – Digital Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Sonic Forces Digital Standard Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
Sonic Mania Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
Soulcalibur VI Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
South Park: The Fractured But Whole Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		80%
South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
South Park: The Stick Of Truth Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Steelrising – Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		50%
Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All Smart Delivery 80%
Street Outlaws: The List Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Struggling Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Sudden Strike 4 – Complete Collection Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
Super Contra Xbox One
AK 		50%
Tales Of Arise Deluxe Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		67%
TEKKEN 7 – Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Tennis World Tour 2 – Ace Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		80%
The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem Smart Delivery 60%
The Big Con Smart Delivery 65%
The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
The Crew 2 Special Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
The Crew 2 – Standard Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
The Dwarves Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
The Escapists Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
The Great Perhaps Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
The LEGO Movie Videogame Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
The Sinking City – Necronomicon Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
The Survivalists – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
The Walking Dead: The Final Season – The Complete Season Xbox Game Pass 60%
The Yakuza Remastered Collection Xbox Game Pass 65%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Deluxe Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		80%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		80%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 80%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Smart Delivery 70%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Ultimate Marvel Vs CAPCOM 3 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Underworld Ascendant Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Valentino Rossi The Game Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		60%
Watch Dogs: Legion Smart Delivery 85%
Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition Smart Delivery 80%
Worms Battlegrounds + Worms W.M.D Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Worms W.M.D Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
WRC Generations – The FIA WRC Official Game Smart Delivery 50%
XCOM 2 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		95%
XCOM 2: Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
XCOM 2: Reinforcement Pack Add-On 80%
XCOM 2: Resistance Warrior Pack Add-On 60%
XCOM 2: War of the Chosen Add-On 90%
Yakuza 0 Xbox Game Pass 70%
Yakuza 3 Remastered Xbox Game Pass 65%
Yakuza 4 Remastered Xbox Game Pass 65%
Yakuza 5 Remastered Xbox Game Pass 65%
Yakuza 6: The Song of Life Xbox Game Pass 70%
Yakuza Kiwami Xbox Game Pass 70%
Yakuza Kiwami 2 Xbox Game Pass 70%
Yum Yum Cookstar Free To Play 75%
Zombieland: Double Tap- Road Trip Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Indie Live Expo Sale – 23. bis 30. Mai 2023

Spiel Typ Rabatt
99Vidas Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
A Gummy’s Life Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		70%
Angels of Death Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Breathedge Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Bright Memory Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		30%
Bright Memory: Infinite Platinum Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		20%
Chess Brain: Dark Troops Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Chess Knights: Shinobi Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Chess Knights: Viking Lands Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
CounterAttack Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		20%
DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game Xbox Play
Anywhere 		40%
Dog’s Donuts Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Dungeon Color Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Flatland Vol.2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Fluffy Cubed Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Giraffe and Annika（ジラフとアンニカ） Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Hidden Shapes: Animals + Lovely Cats Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Legal Dungeon PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		35%
Milli & Greg Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Noel the Mortal Fate Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Orangeblood (オレンジブラッド) Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Puzzletronics: Digital Infinite Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
QUByte Classics – The Humans by PIKO Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
QUByte Classics – The Immortal by PIKO Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
QUByte Classics: Thunderbolt Collection by PIKO Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Raven’s Hike Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Record of Lodoss War-Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth- Xbox Play
Anywhere 		30%
Red Ronin Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
REPLICA（レプリカ） PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		20%
Rift Adventure Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Savage Halloween Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Shoulders of Giants Smart Delivery 60%
Sokocat – Combo Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Space Elite Force 2 in 1 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Spooky Chase Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Super Hiking League DX Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
The Final Evolution of DEEEER Add-On 20%
The Good Life Optimized for
Xbox Series X|S 		40%
The Good Life – Behind the secret of Rainy Woods Add-On 20%
The Sealed Ampoule Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
The Wreck Smart Delivery 20%
Tinker Racers Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Touhou Luna Nights PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		20%
Umurangi Generation Special Edition Xbox Game Pass 25%
Underland Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
WarDogs: Red’s Return Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Publisher Spotlight Series Sale – 23. bis 30. Mai 2023

Spiel Typ Rabatt
A Hat In Time Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
A New Home Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
A Plague Tale: Innocence Smart Delivery 70%
A Plague Tale: Requiem Xbox Game Pass 35%
Aces of the Luftwaffe Squadron – Extended Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The First Cases Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Aliens: Fireteam Elite Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Pathogen Expansion Add-On 35%
Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Archvale PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		40%
Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? Smart Delivery 35%
Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader? – Extra Credit Add-On 20%
Arkanoid Eternal Battle Smart Delivery 35%
Asterix & Obelix XXXL : The Ram of Hibernia Smart Delivery 35%
Atomic Heart Xbox Game Pass 20%
Atomic Heart – Premium Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
Blacksad: Under the Skin Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Blacktail Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		35%
Bound By Flame Xbox One
AK 		80%
Call of Cthulhu Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Carto Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Chained Echoes Xbox Game Pass 15%
Chicken Police Paint It Red Smart Delivery 50%
Chinatown Detective Agency PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
Clouds & Sheep 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Crazy Sports Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series
X|S 		85%
CrossCode Smart Delivery 65%
CrossCode Deluxe Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		60%
CrossCode: Manlea Skin Add-On 80%
Curse of the Dead Gods Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Disintegration Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
Dodgeball Academia PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
Dynamite Fishing – World Games Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
El Hijo – A Wild West Tale Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Endling – Extinction is Forever Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
Escape Game – FORT BOYARD 2022 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
Evil West Smart Delivery 35%
Faery: Legends of Avalon Xbox One
AK 		80%
Faraday Protocol Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Flashback Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Flynn: Son of Crimson PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
FOCUS INDIES BUNDLE: Curse of the Dead Gods + Shady Part of
Me + Aeon Must Die! 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Forager Xbox Game Pass 60%
Garfield Kart Furious Racing Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Garfield Lasagna Party Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
Ghost Song Xbox Game Pass 30%
Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
GreedFall Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
GreedFall – The de Vespe Conspiracy Add-On 33%
Hardspace: Shipbreaker Xbox Game Pass 40%
Hood: Outlaws & Legends Smart Delivery 80%
Ikenfell Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Insurgency: Sandstorm Xbox Game Pass 50%
Isonzo Smart Delivery 45%
Isonzo – Alpine Units Add-On 30%
Isonzo – Elite Units Add-On 30%
Isonzo – Royal Units Add-On 15%
Isonzo: Collector’s Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		45%
Isonzo: Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 40%
Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Kerbal Space Program: Breaking Ground Add-On 50%
Kerbal Space Program: History and Parts Pack Add-On 50%
Little Big Workshop Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Mars: War Logs Xbox One
AK 		67%
Midnight Fight Express Xbox Game Pass 30%
MudRunner – American Wilds Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Next Space Rebels Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Ninja Skin Xbox One, Xbox Series
X|S 		80%
Obliteracers Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
OlliOlli World Smart Delivery 40%
OlliOlli World Expansion Pass Add-On 20%
OlliOlli World: Finding the Flowzone Add-On 20%
OlliOlli World: VOID Riders Add-On 20%
One Hand Clapping Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
One Step From Eden PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		60%
Othercide Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Pile Up! Box by Box Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Prodeus Xbox Game Pass 30%
Project Wingman PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
RAW – Realms of Ancient War Xbox One
AK 		70%
Rogue Stormers & Giana Sisters Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Roman Rumble in Las Vegum – Asterix & Obelix XXL 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Signalis Xbox Game Pass 25%
Skydrift Infinity Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
SnowRunner Xbox Game Pass 50%
SnowRunner – Season Pass Add-On 30%
SnowRunner – Year 2 Pass Add-On 30%
SnowRunner – Year 3 Pass Add-On 10%
Spitlings Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Stunt Kite Party Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Super Party Sports: Football Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Supraland Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Syberia – The World Before Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		30%
Tannenberg Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
The Council – Complete Season Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
The Outer Worlds Xbox Game Pass 33%
The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass Add-On 25%
The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos Add-On 35%
The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon Add-On 35%
The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		20%
The Surge 1 & 2 – Dual Pack (Xbox) Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
The Wild at Heart Smart Delivery 40%
Through the Darkest of Times Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Unpacking Xbox Game Pass 40%
Unsighted PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		40%
Vampyr Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Verdun Xbox One X Enhanced 80%
Void Bastards: DeLUXe Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Wandersong Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Wartile Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Wartile Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Wildfire Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%

