Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW28/2023

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei vielen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.

Auf XboxDynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.

Hinweis: Plagiate und Kopien unserer Deals with Gold Angebote samt Auflistung sind ausdrücklich untersagt und unerwünscht.

Übrigens: Mit eurem Kauf über die Partnerlinks in der folgenden Auflistung unterstützt ihr zusätzlich diese Website und die XboxDynasty Community.

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 11. bis 17. Juli 2023

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Spiel Typ Rabatt
A Plague Tale: Requiem Xbox Game Pass 40%
Aliens: Fireteam Elite Into the Hive Edition Smart Delivery 50%
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Legacy of the First Blade Add-On 50%
Atomic Heart – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Banner Of The Maid Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Beyond Good & Evil HD Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
BioShock Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		60%
BioShock 2 Xbox One Backward
Compatible 		75%
BioShock 2 Remastered Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
BioShock Infinite Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
BioShock Remastered Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Call of Cthulhu Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Civilization VI New Frontier Pass Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Cyanide & Happiness – Freakpocalypse (Episode 1) Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Death’s Gambit: Afterlife Xbox Play
Anywhere 		35%
Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! Xbox One X
Enhanced 		30%
Feudal Alloy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Firegirl: Hack n Splash Rescue DX Smart Delivery 60%
FuzzBall Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Grand Theft Auto Online Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		50%
Grand Theft Auto V (Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S) Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White
Shark Card Bundle 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		55%
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon
Shark Card Bundle 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark
Card Bundle 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Grand Theft Auto V: Story Mode (Xbox Series X|S) Add-On 50%
Graze Counter GM Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		35%
GreedFall – Gold Edition Smart Delivery 70%
Grow Up Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Hardspace: Shipbreaker Xbox Game Pass 50%
Hasbro Family Fun Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Insurgency: Sandstorm – Gold Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		60%
Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Kerbal Space Program: Breaking Ground Add-On 50%
Kerbal Space Program: History and Parts Pack Add-On 50%
Little Bug Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		70%
Lonesome Village Smart Delivery 30%
Mafia II Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Mafia II: Definitive Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Mafia III: Definitive Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Mars: War Logs Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Midnight Club: Los Angeles Complete Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		33%
Minerva’s Den Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		50%
Mushroom Wars 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
NBA 2K23 Digital Deluxe Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		85%
Neversong Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
New Tales from the Borderlands: Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50%
Nuclear Blaze Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		20%
OlliOlli World Rad Edition Smart Delivery 45%
Outbreak: Epidemic Definitive Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		60%
Outland Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Paper Cut Mansion Smart Delivery 35%
Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode and Ultimate Edition
Content 		Add-On 65%
Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Risk Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Robo Revenge Squad Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
RWBY: Arrowfell Smart Delivery 35%
Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Sid Meier’s Pirates! Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Smile For Me Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		20%
SnowRunner – 2-Year Anniversary Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Space Hulk: Tactics Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Spec Ops The Line Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Sweet Witches Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Sword of the Necromancer Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
The Council – Complete Season Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		20%
Togges Smart Delivery 30%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		50%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		55%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		60%
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		60%
Tom Clancy’s The Division Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Trials HD Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Ultimate Chicken Horse Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun Smart Delivery 20%
Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
You Suck at Parking Xbox Game Pass 33%

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Publisher Series Sale – 11. bis 17. Juli 2023

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Spiel Typ Rabatt
A Memoir Blue Smart Delivery 25%
Ashen: Nightstorm Isle Add-On 75%
Batora: Lost Haven Smart Delivery 40%
Blasphemous Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Blood Bowl 3 – Brutal Edition Smart Delivery 30%
Bravery and Greed Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		33%
Chef Life: Al Forno Edition Smart Delivery 50%
Clash – Zeno Edition Smart Delivery 50%
Donut County PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		70%
DREDGE – Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 20%
Genesis Alpha One – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Golf With Your Friends Xbox Game Pass 75%
Hell Let Loose Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		30%
Hindsight Smart Delivery 35%
Hokko Life Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox Series X|S Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		80%
I Am Dead Smart Delivery 50%
Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition Smart Delivery 40%
Last Stop Smart Delivery 60%
Monster Sanctuary Xbox Game Pass 70%
Moving Out FPS Boost Series
X|S 		75%
My Time at Portia Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Neon Abyss Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye Add-On 35%
Overcooked! 2 – Gourment Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Overcooked! All You Can Eat Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		60%
Rogue Lords Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Roguebook Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Roguebook Xbox Series X|S Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Sayonara Wild Hearts Xbox One X
Enhanced 		40%
Session: Skate Sim Smart Delivery 50%
Ship of Fools Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		30%
Steelrising – Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		50%
Tennis World Tour 2 – Ace Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		80%
The Escapists Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
The Escapists 2 – Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
The Knight Witch Smart Delivery 33%
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Smart Delivery 30%
The Pathless Smart Delivery 50%
The Serpent Rogue Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		75%
The Sinking City – Necronomicon Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
The Survivalists Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Thymesia Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		33%
Train Life – Orient-Express Train Edition Smart Delivery 60%
Transport Fever 2: Console Edition – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 30%
TT Isle Of Man: Ride on the Edge 3 Smart Delivery 30%
Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		60%
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Champion of Gaia Xbox
One 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Champion of Gaia Xbox
Series X|S 		Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		90%
Worms Battlegrounds + Worms W.M.D Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Worms Rumble Smart Delivery 80%
WRC Generations – The FIA WRC Official Game Smart Delivery 50%

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Spotlight Sale – 04. bis 10. Juli 2023

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Spiel Typ Rabatt
50 Years Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		45%
8Floor Strategic Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Anode Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Backbeat Smart Delivery 25%
Bit Orchard: Animal Valley Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		55%
Cake Bash Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		55%
Colorful Colore Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Crisis Wing Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Dungeon Escape: Console Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Ethan: Meteor Hunter Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Flutter Bombs Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Four Sided Fantasy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Fueled Up Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Genetic Disaster Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Hatup Smart Delivery 30%
Hunt: Showdown – Frau Perchta Add-On 35%
Hunt: Showdown – The Prescient Night Add-On 40%
Hunt: Showdown – The Prodigal Daughter Add-On 40%
Hunt: Showdown – Wolf at the Door Add-On 60%
Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries Xbox Game Pass 50%
Meg’s Monster Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		20%
Memory Link Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
Mokoko X PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
Monster Trampoline Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
Moonglow Bay Smart Delivery 35%
Murder Diaries 3 – Santa’s Trail of Blood Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
Murder Miners Xbox One X
Enhanced 		25%
Murder Miners – Believer’s Pack Add-On 30%
MyMaitê Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Newt One Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Nirvana: Pilot Yume Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Outbreak: Complete Collection Smart Delivery 80%
Outbreak: Endless Nightmares Smart Delivery 80%
Promo Pack 2×1 PC, Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		20%
Robotry! Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Smart Moves Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
SnowRunner – Season 1: Search & Recover Add-On 33%
SnowRunner – Season 2: Explore & Expand Add-On 33%
SnowRunner – Season 3: Locate & Deliver Add-On 33%
SnowRunner – Season 4: New Frontiers Add-On 33%
SnowRunner – Season 5: Build & Dispatch Add-On 33%
SnowRunner – Season 6: Haul & Hustle Add-On 33%
SnowRunner – Season 7: Compete & Conquer Add-On 33%
Splash Cars Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Strategic Mind: Spectre of Communism Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Strong Moon Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Stubs (1,000) MLB The Show 23 Add-On 30%
Stubs (11,000) for MLB The Show 23 Add-On 40%
Stubs (150,000) for MLB The Show 23 Add-On 50%
Stubs (24,000) for MLB The Show 23 Add-On 40%
Stubs (5,000) for MLB The Show 23 Add-On 30%
Stubs (67.5,000) for MLB The Show 23 Add-On 50%
Super Night Riders Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Swim Out Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
The Last Hero of Nostalgaia Smart Delivery 30%
Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground – Spoils of War Weapon
Pack 		Add-On 33%
Where the Water Tastes Like Wine: Xbox Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%

Xbox 360 Deals – 04. bis 10. Juli 2023

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Spiele Typ Rabatt
Beyond Good & Evil HD AK 70%
BioShock AK 60%
BioShock 2 AK 75%
BioShock 2 – Minerva’s Den Add-On 50%
BioShock Infinite AK 70%
Mafia II AK 75%
Mars: War Logs AK 67%
Midnight Club: Los Angeles Complete AK 33%
Outland AK 70%
Prince of Persia – The Forgotten Sands AK 75%
Rainbow Six Vegas 2 AK 75%
Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution AK 75%
Sid Meier’s Pirates! AK 75%
Spec Ops: The Line AK 80%
Things on Wheels Arcade 80%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 AK 50%

= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.

