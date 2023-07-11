Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW28/2023

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 11. bis 17. Juli 2023
|A Plague Tale: Requiem
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|Aliens: Fireteam Elite Into the Hive Edition
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Legacy of the First Blade
|Add-On
|50%
|Atomic Heart – Gold Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Banner Of The Maid
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Beyond Good & Evil HD
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|70%
|BioShock
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|60%
|BioShock 2
|
Xbox One Backward
Compatible
|75%
|BioShock 2 Remastered
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|BioShock Infinite
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|70%
|BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|BioShock Remastered
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Call of Cthulhu
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Civilization VI New Frontier Pass
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Cyanide & Happiness – Freakpocalypse (Episode 1)
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Death’s Gambit: Afterlife
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|35%
|Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|30%
|Feudal Alloy
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Firegirl: Hack n Splash Rescue DX
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|FuzzBall
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Grand Theft Auto Online
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|50%
|Grand Theft Auto V (Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S)
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|67%
|
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White
Shark Card Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|55%
|
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon
Shark Card Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark
Card Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Grand Theft Auto V: Story Mode (Xbox Series X|S)
|Add-On
|50%
|Graze Counter GM
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|GreedFall – Gold Edition
|Smart Delivery
|70%
|Grow Up
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Hardspace: Shipbreaker
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Hasbro Family Fun Pack
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Insurgency: Sandstorm – Gold Edition
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|67%
|Kerbal Space Program: Breaking Ground
|Add-On
|50%
|Kerbal Space Program: History and Parts Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Little Bug
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Lonesome Village
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|Mafia II
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|Mafia II: Definitive Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|67%
|Mafia III: Definitive Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|67%
|Mars: War Logs
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|67%
|Midnight Club: Los Angeles Complete
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|33%
|Minerva’s Den
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|50%
|Mushroom Wars 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|NBA 2K23 Digital Deluxe Edition
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|Neversong
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|70%
|New Tales from the Borderlands: Deluxe Edition
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Nuclear Blaze
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|20%
|OlliOlli World Rad Edition
|Smart Delivery
|45%
|Outbreak: Epidemic Definitive Edition
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Outland
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|70%
|Paper Cut Mansion
|Smart Delivery
|35%
|Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|
Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode and Ultimate Edition
Content
|Add-On
|65%
|Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|70%
|Risk
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Robo Revenge Squad
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|RWBY: Arrowfell
|Smart Delivery
|35%
|Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Sid Meier’s Pirates!
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|Smile For Me
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|20%
|SnowRunner – 2-Year Anniversary Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|Space Hulk: Tactics
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Spec Ops The Line
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|80%
|Sweet Witches
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Sword of the Necromancer
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|The Council – Complete Season
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|20%
|Togges
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|50%
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|55%
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|60%
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|60%
|Tom Clancy’s The Division
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|85%
|Trials HD
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|70%
|Ultimate Chicken Horse
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun
|Smart Delivery
|20%
|Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|You Suck at Parking
|Xbox Game Pass
|33%
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Publisher Series Sale – 11. bis 17. Juli 2023
|A Memoir Blue
|Smart Delivery
|25%
|Ashen: Nightstorm Isle
|Add-On
|75%
|Batora: Lost Haven
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|Blasphemous
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Blood Bowl 3 – Brutal Edition
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|Bravery and Greed
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|33%
|Chef Life: Al Forno Edition
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Clash – Zeno Edition
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Donut County
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|DREDGE – Digital Deluxe Edition
|Smart Delivery
|20%
|Genesis Alpha One – Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Golf With Your Friends
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Hell Let Loose
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|30%
|Hindsight
|Smart Delivery
|35%
|Hokko Life
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Hunting Simulator 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox Series X|S
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|I Am Dead
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|Last Stop
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|Monster Sanctuary
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|Moving Out
|
FPS Boost Series
X|S
|75%
|My Time at Portia Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Neon Abyss Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye
|Add-On
|35%
|Overcooked! 2 – Gourment Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Overcooked! All You Can Eat
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|60%
|Rogue Lords
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Roguebook Xbox One
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Roguebook Xbox Series X|S
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Sayonara Wild Hearts
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|40%
|Session: Skate Sim
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Ship of Fools
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|30%
|Steelrising – Standard Edition
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|50%
|Tennis World Tour 2 – Ace Edition
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|The Escapists
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|The Escapists 2 – Game Of The Year Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|The Knight Witch
|Smart Delivery
|33%
|The Lord of the Rings: Gollum
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|The Pathless
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|The Serpent Rogue
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|75%
|The Sinking City – Necronomicon Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|The Survivalists
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Thymesia
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|33%
|Train Life – Orient-Express Train Edition
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|Transport Fever 2: Console Edition – Deluxe Edition
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|TT Isle Of Man: Ride on the Edge 3
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Xbox One
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Xbox Series X|S
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|60%
|
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Champion of Gaia Xbox
One
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Champion of Gaia Xbox
Series X|S
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|90%
|Worms Battlegrounds + Worms W.M.D
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Worms Rumble
|Smart Delivery
|80%
|WRC Generations – The FIA WRC Official Game
|Smart Delivery
|50%
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Spotlight Sale – 04. bis 10. Juli 2023
Xbox 360 Deals – 04. bis 10. Juli 2023
|Beyond Good & Evil HD
|AK
|70%
|BioShock
|AK
|60%
|BioShock 2
|AK
|75%
|BioShock 2 – Minerva’s Den
|Add-On
|50%
|BioShock Infinite
|AK
|70%
|Mafia II
|AK
|75%
|Mars: War Logs
|AK
|67%
|Midnight Club: Los Angeles Complete
|AK
|33%
|Outland
|AK
|70%
|Prince of Persia – The Forgotten Sands
|AK
|75%
|Rainbow Six Vegas 2
|AK
|75%
|Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution
|AK
|75%
|Sid Meier’s Pirates!
|AK
|75%
|Spec Ops: The Line
|AK
|80%
|Things on Wheels
|Arcade
|80%
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2
|AK
|50%