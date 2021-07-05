Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Einblick in Gameplay-Systeme und mehr

Im Interview gibt der Senior Gameplay Director von Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Einblicke in die Gameplay-Systeme und mehr.

Das Third-Person-Action-Adventure Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy soll im Oktober veröffentlicht werden. Im Video-Interview mit Game Informer gibt der Senior Gameplay Director des Spiels, Patrick Fortier von Eidos Montreal, Einblicke über die Gameplay-Systeme des Spiels und das Design des Guardian Request Systems, das es den Spielern erlaubt, die Kräfte der Guardians of the Galaxy zu nutzen, während sie als Star-Lord spielen und mehr.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy wird am 26. Oktober 2021 für Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 und PC veröffentlicht.