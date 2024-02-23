Baldur’s Gate 3: Hotfix behebt diese Xbox-Probleme

Für PC bereits verfügbar soll Hotfix #19 für Baldur’s Gate 3 auch bald für Konsolen eintreffen.
Larian Studios hat sich weiteren Fehlern im Rollenspiel gewidmet und diese beseitigt.
Speziell für Xbox wurde ein Problem behoben, wo die Zuweisung von Benutzern bzw. Controllern auf der Xbox in einigen Fällen falsch war.
Nach dem Download des Hotfix sollten auf Xbox auch Einladungen zum Multiplayer wieder ordnungsgemäß gehandhabt werden.
Was der Patch sonst noch ausbügelt, verraten euch die Patch Notes.
Hotfix #19 Patch Notes
- Fixed some conditions on items in Tactician Mode not getting removed when changing to an easier difficulty.
- Fixed user/controller assignments on Xbox being wrong in some cases.
- Fixed multiplayer invites on Xbox not being correctly handled in some cases.
- Fixed some lines that were getting cut off in the dialogue with the Flaming Fists trying to force their way into Waukeen’s Rest and in the dialogue with the talking door in Auntie Ethel’s lair.
- Fixed a possible softlock when the Reaction UI is triggered while in the Multiplayer UI.
- Fixed a performance issue when initiating a trade on Honour Mode.
- Fixed a crash on Minthara’s turn in combat in the Emerald Grove.
- Brought back the numbers on the sliders in Character Creation due to popular demand.
- Fixed a bug causing Group Hide to also affect ungrouped party members.
- Fixed a crash when loading modded savegames that reference unknown conditions.
- Fixed a crash on selecting a spell with Metamagic active while also having a filter enabled in the hotbar.
- Fixed a hotbar bug when selecting multiple targets for Eldritch Blast.
- Fixed a hotbar bug when toggling off Metamagic while casting a spell.
- Fixed the misalignment of bonuses on Active Rolls on controller. (We had to do the right thing to fix this left issue.)
- Fixed a couple of kisses with Minthara and Lae’zel that weren’t aligning properly.
