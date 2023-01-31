Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW05/2023

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei etlichen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.

Auf XboxDynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.

Inhaltsverzeichnis:

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 31. Januar bis 07. Februar 2023

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Titel Neuer Preis € Ersparnis
Aliens: Fireteam Elite 17,99€ 12,00€
Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey 9,99€ 30,00€
As Far As The Eye 17,49€ 7,50€
Call of Cthulhu 4,99€ 15,00€
Civilization VI – New Frontier-Pass 15,99€ 24,00€
Déjà Vu 1,99€ 8,00€
Fallen Knight 7,79€ 4,20€
Hardspace: Shipbreaker 25,99€ 14,00€
Insurgency: Sandstorm – Gold Edition 39,99€ 40,00€
It’s Kooky 2,49€ 7,50€
Kaiju Wars 13,99€ 6,00€
KURSK 1,99€ 18,00€
League of Enthusiastic Losers 5,49€ 5,50€
Mafia II: Definitive Edition 9,89€ 20,10€
Mafia III: Definitive Edition 9,89€ 20,10€
Necromunda: Hired Gun 15,99€ 24,00€
OlliOlli World 17,99€ 12,00€
OlliOlli World Expansion Pass 11,99€ 3,00€
OlliOlli World Rad Edition 29,24€ 15,75€
OlliOlli World: Finding the Flowzone 7,99€ 2,00€
OlliOlli World: VOID Riders 7,99€ 2,00€
OneShot: World Machine Edition 13,49€ 1,50€
Outbreak: Endless Nightmares 3,99€ 16,00€
Outbreak: The Undying Collection 9,99€ 40,00€
Pro Gymnast Simulator 4,99€ 15,00€
Pure Chase 80’s 2,39€ 9,60€
Rabbids Invasion : Die Interaktive TV-show 4,99€ 15,00€
RC Rush 5,99€ 4,00€
reky 2,49€ 7,50€
SELF: Where’s my father 5,99€ 4,00€
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum Edition 14,99€ 35,00€
The Complex 9,09€ 3,90€
The Outer Worlds 19,79€ 40,20€
The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass 18,74€ 6,25€
The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos 9,74€ 5,25€
The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon 9,74€ 5,25€
The Surge 1 & 2 – Dual Pack (Xbox) 14,99€ 45,00€
The Surge 2 – Season Pass 4,99€ 5,00€
Treasure Hunter Simulator 5,99€ 4,00€

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Spotlight Sale – 31. Januar bis 07. Februar 2023

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Titel Neuer Preis € Ersparnis
Alvastia Chronicles 7,49€ 7,50€
Castle Walker 3,74€ 1,25€
Caterpillar 3,74€ 1,25€
God’s Trigger 3,74€ 11,25€
Kill The Bad Guy 1,74€ 5,25€
Knights of Pen & Paper 2 Deluxiest Edition 3,24€ 9,75€
Knights of Pen and Paper +1 Deluxier Edition 3,74€ 11,25€
Manual Samuel 0,99€ 9,00€
MechaNika 2,99€ 2,99€
Mokoko X 5,74€ 5,75€
Monster Energy Supercross 2 – Special Edition 7,49€ 42,50€
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2 4,49€ 25,50€
MotoGP 18 3,74€ 21,25€
MXGP2 1,49€ 13,50€
Pure Farming 2018 Digital Deluxe Edition 9,99€ 30,00€
Rabio 3,74€ 1,25€
Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO 1,99€ 18,00€
Without Escape: Console Edition 1,99€ 3,00€
Word Wheel by POWGI 3,99€ 4,00€
Wordbreaker by POWGI 3,99€ 4,00€

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale – 31. Januar bis 07. Februar 2023

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Spiel Typ Rabatt
2020 Ama Pro Motocross Championship Add-On 60%
Aces of the Luftwaffe Squadron – Nebelgeschwader Add-On 70%
Aces Of The Luftwaffe – Squadron Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? Smart Delivery 20%
Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader? – Extra Credit Add-On 20%
Avatar: TLA: TBE Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Baja: Edge of Control HD Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Battle Chasers: Nightwar Xbox Game Pass 75%
Battle Worlds: Kronos Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Biomutant Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Biomutant – Mercenary Class Add-On 50%
Black Mirror Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Carmageddon: Max Damage Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Chicken Police Paint It Red Smart Delivery 50%
Chronos Before The Ashes Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Clouds & Sheep 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Conan Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Darksiders Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Darksiders Fury’s Collection – War and Death Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Darksiders Genesis Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Darksiders III Xbox Game Pass 70%
Darksiders III – Blades & Whip Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Darksiders III – Keepers Of The Void Add-On 70%
Darksiders III – The Crucible Add-On 70%
DCL-The Game Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
de Blob Xbox Game Pass 75%
de Blob 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Desperados III Xbox One Game 65%
Desperados III Season Pass Add-On 65%
Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		30%
Destroy All Humans! Skin Pack Add-On 30%
Destroy All Humans! – Jumbo Pack Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		60%
Dynamite Fishing – World Games Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Elements Of Destruction Xbox One
Backward Compatibility 		75%
ELEX II Smart Delivery 40%
Endling – Extinction is Forever Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		20%
Fade To Silence Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Frontlines: Fuel of War Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Full Spectrum Warrior Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut Xbox Game Pass 90%
Jagged Alliance: Rage! Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Juju Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning – Fatesworn Add-On 40%
Little Big Workshop Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Lock’s Quest Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Monster Jam Steel Titans Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Monster Jam Steel Titans Power Out Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
MX Unleashed Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
MX vs ATV All Out Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
MX vs ATV Legends Smart Delivery 30%
MX vs ATV Legends 2022 Track Pass Add-On 25%
MX vs ATV Legends – Honda Pack Add-On 30%
MX vs ATV Legends – Yamaha Pack Add-On 30%
MX vs. ATV Alive Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
MX vs. ATV Reflex Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore – 2015 KTM Vehicle Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore – James Stewart Compound Add-On 60%
MX vs. ATV: Untamed Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Neighbours Back From Hell Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
One Hand Clapping Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		33%
Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory (not available in USA) Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Rebel Cops Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Risen Xbox One
Backward Compatibility 		75%
Risen 2 Dark Waters Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Rogue Stormers Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Sacred 2 Fallen Angel Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
SINE MORA Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Skydrift Infinity Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
SpellForce III Reforced Smart Delivery 35%
SpellForce III Reforced: Fallen God Add-On 30%
SpellForce III Reforced: Soul Harvest Add-On 30%
Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam! Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
SpongeBob: Truth-Sq. Xbox One
Backward Compatibility 		70%
Stunt Kite Party Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Stuntman Ignition Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Super Party Sports: Football Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
The Dwarves Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
The Outfit Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
The Raven Remastered Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
This Is the Police Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
This Is The Police 2 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Through the Darkest of Times Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Titan Quest Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Titan Quest: Atlantis Add-On 65%
Titan Quest: Ragnarök Add-On 65%
Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Way of the Hunter Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		30%
Way of the Hunter: Season Pass Add-On 30%
We Sing Pop Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Wreckfest Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Wreckfest Season Pass Add-On 65%
Wreckfest Season Pass 2 Add-On 65%

