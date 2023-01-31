Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW05/2023

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.
Auf XboxDynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.
Inhaltsverzeichnis:
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 31. Januar bis 07. Februar 2023
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Spotlight Sale – 31. Januar bis 07. Februar 2023
|Alvastia Chronicles
|7,49€
|7,50€
|Castle Walker
|3,74€
|1,25€
|Caterpillar
|3,74€
|1,25€
|God’s Trigger
|3,74€
|11,25€
|Kill The Bad Guy
|1,74€
|5,25€
|Knights of Pen & Paper 2 Deluxiest Edition
|3,24€
|9,75€
|Knights of Pen and Paper +1 Deluxier Edition
|3,74€
|11,25€
|Manual Samuel
|0,99€
|9,00€
|MechaNika
|2,99€
|2,99€
|Mokoko X
|5,74€
|5,75€
|Monster Energy Supercross 2 – Special Edition
|7,49€
|42,50€
|Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2
|4,49€
|25,50€
|MotoGP 18
|3,74€
|21,25€
|MXGP2
|1,49€
|13,50€
|Pure Farming 2018 Digital Deluxe Edition
|9,99€
|30,00€
|Rabio
|3,74€
|1,25€
|Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO
|1,99€
|18,00€
|Without Escape: Console Edition
|1,99€
|3,00€
|Word Wheel by POWGI
|3,99€
|4,00€
|Wordbreaker by POWGI
|3,99€
|4,00€
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale – 31. Januar bis 07. Februar 2023
|2020 Ama Pro Motocross Championship
|Add-On
|60%
|Aces of the Luftwaffe Squadron – Nebelgeschwader
|Add-On
|70%
|Aces Of The Luftwaffe – Squadron
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader?
|Smart Delivery
|20%
|Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader? – Extra Credit
|Add-On
|20%
|Avatar: TLA: TBE
|Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|Baja: Edge of Control HD
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Battle Chasers: Nightwar
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Battle Worlds: Kronos
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Biomutant
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Biomutant – Mercenary Class
|Add-On
|50%
|Black Mirror
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Carmageddon: Max Damage
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Chicken Police Paint It Red
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Chronos Before The Ashes
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Clouds & Sheep 2
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Conan
|Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|Darksiders
|Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|Darksiders Fury’s Collection – War and Death
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Darksiders Genesis
|Xbox One X
Enhanced
|70%
|Darksiders III
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|Darksiders III – Blades & Whip Edition
|Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Darksiders III – Keepers Of The Void
|Add-On
|70%
|Darksiders III – The Crucible
|Add-On
|70%
|DCL-The Game
|Xbox One X
Enhanced
|70%
|de Blob
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|de Blob 2
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Desperados III
|Xbox One Game
|65%
|Desperados III Season Pass
|Add-On
|65%
|Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed
|Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|30%
|Destroy All Humans! Skin Pack
|Add-On
|30%
|Destroy All Humans! – Jumbo Pack
|Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Dynamite Fishing – World Games
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Elements Of Destruction
|Xbox One
Backward Compatibility
|75%
|ELEX II
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|Endling – Extinction is Forever
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|20%
|Fade To Silence
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Frontlines: Fuel of War
|Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|Full Spectrum Warrior
|Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut
|Xbox Game Pass
|90%
|Jagged Alliance: Rage!
|Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Juju
|Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning – Fatesworn
|Add-On
|40%
|Little Big Workshop
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|Lock’s Quest
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Monster Jam Steel Titans
|Xbox One X
Enhanced
|75%
|Monster Jam Steel Titans Power Out Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|MX Unleashed
|Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|MX vs ATV All Out
|Xbox One X
Enhanced
|75%
|MX vs ATV Legends
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|MX vs ATV Legends 2022 Track Pass
|Add-On
|25%
|MX vs ATV Legends – Honda Pack
|Add-On
|30%
|MX vs ATV Legends – Yamaha Pack
|Add-On
|30%
|MX vs. ATV Alive
|Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|MX vs. ATV Reflex
|Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore – 2015 KTM Vehicle Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore – James Stewart Compound
|Add-On
|60%
|MX vs. ATV: Untamed
|Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|Neighbours Back From Hell
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|One Hand Clapping
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|33%
|Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory (not available in USA)
|Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|Rebel Cops
|Xbox One X
Enhanced
|70%
|Risen
|Xbox One
Backward Compatibility
|75%
|Risen 2 Dark Waters
|Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|Rogue Stormers
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|Sacred 2 Fallen Angel
|Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|SINE MORA
|Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|Skydrift Infinity
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|SpellForce III Reforced
|Smart Delivery
|35%
|SpellForce III Reforced: Fallen God
|Add-On
|30%
|SpellForce III Reforced: Soul Harvest
|Add-On
|30%
|Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy
|Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!
|Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated
|Xbox One X
Enhanced
|60%
|SpongeBob: Truth-Sq.
|Xbox One
Backward Compatibility
|70%
|Stunt Kite Party
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Stuntman Ignition
|Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|Super Party Sports: Football
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|The Dwarves
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|The Outfit
|Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|The Raven Remastered
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|This Is the Police
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|This Is The Police 2
|Xbox One X
Enhanced
|75%
|Through the Darkest of Times
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|67%
|Titan Quest
|Xbox One X
Enhanced
|75%
|Titan Quest: Atlantis
|Add-On
|65%
|Titan Quest: Ragnarök
|Add-On
|65%
|Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt
|Xbox One X
Enhanced
|70%
|Way of the Hunter
|Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|30%
|Way of the Hunter: Season Pass
|Add-On
|30%
|We Sing Pop
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Wreckfest
|Xbox One X
Enhanced
|60%
|Wreckfest Season Pass
|Add-On
|65%
|Wreckfest Season Pass 2
|Add-On
|65%
Hinweis: Liste nicht vollständig, Update mit vielen weiteren Angeboten ist in Bearbeitung!