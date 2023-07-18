Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW29/2023

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Core (ab 14. September) oder Ultimate Abonnement.
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 17. bis 24. Juli 2023
Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken
|Spiel
|Typ
|Rabatt
|Aery – The Lost Hero
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|20%
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising Bundle
|Smart Delivery
|75%
|Atomic Heart – Premium Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Boggle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Borderlands
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|60%
|Borderlands 2
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|60%
|Borderlands 2: Season Pass
|Add-On
|70%
|Borderlands 2: Ultimate Upgrade Pack
|Add-On
|67%
|Borderlands 2: Ultimate Upgrade Pack 2
|Add-On
|67%
|Brothers In Arms: Hell’s Highway
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|70%
|CATAN – Console Edition
|Smart Delivery
|20%
|Chorus
|Smart Delivery
|75%
|Cursed to Golf
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|Cyber Protocol
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|67%
|DAKAR 18
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|Deadlight: Director’s Cut
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Evergate
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|
FOCUS INDIES BUNDLE: Curse of the Dead Gods + Shady Part of
Me + Aeon Must Die!
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Genesis Noir
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|Gigapocalypse
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|Gods Will Fall – Valiant Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|Hard West Ultimate Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|90%
|Hood: Outlaws & Legends
|Smart Delivery
|80%
|Hungry Shark World
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Insurgency: Sandstorm – Deluxe Edition
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Kao the Kangaroo
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Kitaria Fables: Deluxe Edition
|Smart Delivery
|55%
|Kraken Academy!!
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Kursk
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|L.A. Noire
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Lost At Sea
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Maze Blaze
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Moon Raider and Sweet Witches Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|55%
|MudRunner
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|MudRunner – American Wilds Expansion
|Add-On
|65%
|Necromunda: Underhive Wars
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Nexomon + Nexomon: Extinction – Complete Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|No Longer Home
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Outbreak Co-Op Nightmares
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Owlboy
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Prey
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|80%
|Prince of Persia Classic
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|Riders Republic Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Rise Eterna
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|The Misadventures PB Winterbottom
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|80%
|The Surge 2 – Premium Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|70%
|The Surge: Augmented Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|70%
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Gold Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|70%
|Tour de France 2018
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Walden, a game
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Wanted: Dead
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Spotlight Sale – 17. bis 24. Juli 2023
Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken
|Spiel
|Typ
|Rabatt
|Aborigenus
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|67%
|Akinofa
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Awesome Zombie Games Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Bard’s Gold
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Basketball Pinball
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|Batbarian: Testament of the Primordials
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|40%
|Castle Of No Escape
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Castle of no Escape 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Childs Sight
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Chronicles of 2 Heroes
|Smart Delivery
|15%
|CrushBorgs
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Dr. Atominus
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Escape Sequence
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Fallen Knight: Rebellion of the Fallen
|Add-On
|25%
|Fin and the Ancient Mystery
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|God’s Trigger
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Gravity Heroes
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Hollow
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Hood: Outlaws & Legends – Forest Lords Pack
|Add-On
|33%
|I, Zombie
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Inertial Drift – Twilight Rivals Pack
|Add-On
|25%
|Lost Artifacts: Golden Island
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Mayhem Brawler
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Cawdor Gang DLC
|Add-On
|50%
|Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Gangs Bundle
|Add-On
|50%
|Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Van Saar Gang
|Add-On
|50%
|Obsurity
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|45%
|OctaFight
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Oh My Eggs
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|Outbreak
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Outbreak: The New Nightmare Definitive Collection
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|Pure Farming 2018
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Shapik: The Quest
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Tears of Avia
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|55%
|Tiny Hands Adventure
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|85%
|TramSim: Console Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|25%
|Yet Another Zombie Defense HD
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
Xbox 360 Deals – 17. bis 24. Juli 2023
Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken
|Spiel
|Typ
|Rabatt
|Borderlands
|AK
|60%
|Borderlands 2
|AK
|60%
|Borderlands 2 Season Pass
|Add-On
|70%
|Borderlands 2 Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade Pack
|Add-On
|67%
|Borderlands 2 Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade Pack 2
|Add-On
|67%
|Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel
|Games On Demand
|70%
|Brothers in Arms; HH
|AK
|70%
|Prey
|AK
|80%
|Prince of Persia Classic
|AK
|75%
|Rainbow Six Vegas
|AK
|75%
|Rotastic
|Arcade
|80%
|The Misadventures of PB Winterbottom
|AK
|80%
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter
|AK
|75%
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier
|AK
|75%
3 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Auf den ersten Blick werde ich wohl Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom einpacken.
Chorus 😍 Gekauft!
Lost at Sea habe ich schon etwas länger auf dem Schirm. Für 4,49€ wird’s gekauft.
@RWMC1978 Viel Spaß mit Chorus. Ich hab’s gefeiert👌