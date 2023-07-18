Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW29/2023

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei vielen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Core (ab 14. September) oder Ultimate Abonnement.

Auf XboxDynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 17. bis 24. Juli 2023

Spiel Typ Rabatt
Aery – The Lost Hero Xbox One X
Enhanced 		20%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising Bundle Smart Delivery 75%
Atomic Heart – Premium Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Boggle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Borderlands Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		60%
Borderlands 2 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		60%
Borderlands 2: Season Pass Add-On 70%
Borderlands 2: Ultimate Upgrade Pack Add-On 67%
Borderlands 2: Ultimate Upgrade Pack 2 Add-On 67%
Brothers In Arms: Hell’s Highway Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
CATAN – Console Edition Smart Delivery 20%
Chorus Smart Delivery 75%
Cursed to Golf Smart Delivery 30%
Cyber Protocol Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
DAKAR 18 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Deadlight: Director’s Cut Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Evergate Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		60%
FOCUS INDIES BUNDLE: Curse of the Dead Gods + Shady Part of
Me + Aeon Must Die! 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Genesis Noir Xbox Game Pass 70%
Gigapocalypse Smart Delivery 60%
Gods Will Fall – Valiant Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Hard West Ultimate Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
Hood: Outlaws & Legends Smart Delivery 80%
Hungry Shark World Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Insurgency: Sandstorm – Deluxe Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		60%
Kao the Kangaroo Smart Delivery 50%
Kitaria Fables: Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 55%
Kraken Academy!! PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		60%
Kursk Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
L.A. Noire Xbox One X Enhanced 50%
Lost At Sea Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		70%
Maze Blaze Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Moon Raider and Sweet Witches Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		55%
MudRunner Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
MudRunner – American Wilds Expansion Add-On 65%
Necromunda: Underhive Wars Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Nexomon + Nexomon: Extinction – Complete Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
No Longer Home Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Outbreak Co-Op Nightmares Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Owlboy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Prey Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Prince of Persia Classic Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Riders Republic Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Rise Eterna Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
The Misadventures PB Winterbottom Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
The Surge 2 – Premium Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
The Surge: Augmented Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Tour de France 2018 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Walden, a game Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Wanted: Dead Smart Delivery 50%
Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Spotlight Sale – 17. bis 24. Juli 2023

Spiel Typ Rabatt
Aborigenus Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Akinofa Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Awesome Zombie Games Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Bard’s Gold Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Basketball Pinball Smart Delivery 40%
Batbarian: Testament of the Primordials Xbox Play
Anywhere 		40%
Castle Of No Escape Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Castle of no Escape 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Childs Sight Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Chronicles of 2 Heroes Smart Delivery 15%
CrushBorgs Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Dr. Atominus Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Escape Sequence Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Fallen Knight: Rebellion of the Fallen Add-On 25%
Fin and the Ancient Mystery Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
God’s Trigger Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Gravity Heroes Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Hollow Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Hood: Outlaws & Legends – Forest Lords Pack Add-On 33%
I, Zombie Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Inertial Drift – Twilight Rivals Pack Add-On 25%
Lost Artifacts: Golden Island Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Mayhem Brawler Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Cawdor Gang DLC Add-On 50%
Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Gangs Bundle Add-On 50%
Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Van Saar Gang Add-On 50%
Obsurity Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		45%
OctaFight Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Oh My Eggs Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Outbreak Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Outbreak: The New Nightmare Definitive Collection Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		20%
Pure Farming 2018 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Shapik: The Quest Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Tears of Avia Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		55%
Tiny Hands Adventure Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
TramSim: Console Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
Yet Another Zombie Defense HD Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%

Xbox 360 Deals – 17. bis 24. Juli 2023

Spiel Typ Rabatt
Borderlands AK 60%
Borderlands 2 AK 60%
Borderlands 2 Season Pass Add-On 70%
Borderlands 2 Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade Pack Add-On 67%
Borderlands 2 Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade Pack 2 Add-On 67%
Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel Games On Demand 70%
Brothers in Arms; HH AK 70%
Prey AK 80%
Prince of Persia Classic AK 75%
Rainbow Six Vegas AK 75%
Rotastic Arcade 80%
The Misadventures of PB Winterbottom AK 80%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter AK 75%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier AK 75%

  1. Z0RN 414460 XP Xboxdynasty Veteran Onyx | 18.07.2023 - 06:32 Uhr

    Auf den ersten Blick werde ich wohl Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom einpacken.

    0
  3. Robilein 840415 XP Xboxdynasty All Star Gold | 18.07.2023 - 07:09 Uhr

    Lost at Sea habe ich schon etwas länger auf dem Schirm. Für 4,49€ wird’s gekauft.

    @RWMC1978 Viel Spaß mit Chorus. Ich hab’s gefeiert👌

    2

Hinterlasse eine Antwort